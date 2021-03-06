Sharwanand’s next title poster released

It is very well known Sharwanand Today is celebrating his birthday. On this occasion, Sharwanand’s next Sriram Natya trailer has been released. He is also acting in the direction of the film Maha Samudram Ajay Bhupathi Rx100 of fame. The first look of Maha Samudram is out and it is very spectacular.

Now, the next title poster of Sharwanand is out. Sharavanand gave his place to act under the direction of Kishoreananda Tirumala. Regular shooting of the film will begin soon.

Sudhakar Cherukuri is going to be the producer for this project. The title of the film is Adavallu Meeku Joharlu. The title poster has got a cool and simple font.

Other details about the Adavallu Meeku Joharlu project will be out very soon. On the other hand, Shriram is set for release on 11 March.