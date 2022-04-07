Shashi Tharoor Reveals Lok Sabha Chat With NCP MP After Meme Fest

After a whole gamut of memes and internet jokes over his conversation with NCP’s Supriya Sule during Lok Sabha proceedings, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor finally responded on Thursday by saying the Baramati MP was only asking him a policy question. He said during their “brief exchange”, he leaned over to hear Sule, who was speaking softly as National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was delivering an address then.

A video clip of the two leaders having a discussion has gone viral, with many…