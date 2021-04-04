ENTERTAINMENT

Shashikala Om Prakash Passed Away Death Reason Wiki Bio Age & Net Worth

Shashikala Om Prakash Passed Away Death Reason Wiki Bio Age & Net Worth

A piece of very heartbreaking and sad news comes straight from the Bollywood industry where one of the most prominent and versatile actress passed away at the age of 88. A popular actress named Shashikala died at her residence on Sunday 4th April 2021 and the confirmation of her death is stated by her husband on his official social media handle where he tells the fans of his wife that she is no more with us. This is really a piece of bad and shocking news for all the fans of her because she is one of the most popular and talented actress of her time and he proves herself in many movies by her versatile and brilliant acting skills and just by this, she collects a lot of fanbase and loved ones.

The biggest news of this time is that she is no more with us and her husband posted her photo on his official Instagram handle with the caption that “Our dear Shashikala Ji is no more. She was a great artist. May the almighty give the family strength and patience to bear this irreplaceable loss. Deepest condolences”. After publishing this news, the news of her death gets viral all over the internet and all her fans know that they lost their favourite and talented actor and for her peaceful soul they pray to god and pay condolence to her.

The actual reason for her death is still not revealed by her family members but it is expected that they will reveal very soon the reason of her death. Her husband named Naved Jafri posted a pic on her social media handled and informed the fans about her wife and their lovable actress death. Along with her husband, a lot of Bollywood celebrities pay condolence to her by posting quotes and pic on their social media handle.

Shashikala was born on 4th August 1932 in Solapur which is in Maharasthra and from her childhood she was interested in acting and just by her dedication she came in several movies and featured in over 100 films, and her popular movies are ‘Khubsoorat’, ‘Anupama’ and ‘Ayi Milan Ke Bela’, ‘Badshah’. Later, in the year 2007, Shashikala was acknowledged with the reputable Padma Shri award for her enrichment to the movies. Now, the sad news is that she is no more with us and we also pay condolences to her and may his soul rest in peace.

