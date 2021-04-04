ENTERTAINMENT

Shashikala Passed Away: Shashikala Death Reason, Age, Family, Daughter Name, Wiki, Bio

Shashikala (Sasikala)

Another sad and heartbreaking death news break the heart of the Bollywood fans as today the Bollywood lost another gem. A legendary TV and film actress Shashikala is passed away today on 4th April 2021, around 12 PM. The actress took her last breath at her residence and she was 88 years old. Though there is no official confirmation of her death is informed by her family but soon they will confirm her death news. She worked in many famous films like Ayi Milan ke Bela, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Khubsoorat, Anupama, Badshah. Apart from the movies, she featured in many popular TV shows like Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai and Sonpari.

Shashikala (Sasikala)

Shashikala Death Reason

Her death news is such a big sorrow for everyone and her memories are immortal and always going to remain in the heart of her fans. She was such a  versatile actor and performed the main lead and the vamp roles as well during her career. Her acting is highly missed by her fans though she is not between us her fantastic movies are always going to be in the heart of the fans. She was the queen of 70 eras who performed all kinds of roles in her acting journey.

Shashikala Wikipedia and Biography

She had worked on more than 100 films in her life and her full name was Sashikala Jawalkar. She was born on 4th August at Solapur and she had faced many ups and downs in her life, however, her childhood was relaxed and she had six siblings and her father was a big businessman. Shashikala was fond of dancing and singing since childhood. After the halt in her father’s business, she came to Mumbai in search of work, and there she met Noor Jahan.

  • Real Name: Shashikala
  • Age: 89
  • Daughter Name: Shivani Khanna
  • Husband Name: Om Prakash Saigal
  • Date of Birth: 4 August 1932
  • Birth Place: Solapur, Maharashtra, India
  • Hometown: Mumbai
  • Religion: Hindu

Her first film was Jinnat which was created by the husband of Noor Jahan’s Shokat Ali and in 2007 she was honored by Padamshri Award. According to the sources, Shashikala demised at her residence and but the reason behind her death is still not identified.  Naved Jafri has made the official confirmation of her death on social media,” My Loving actress is passed away and we lost a gem today. She was such a wonderful artist and my condolences to her family and the almighty give strength to them so that they can bear this.” The world is losing the gems after the other.

