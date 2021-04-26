Shaun Murphy closing in on world

LATEST

The previous champion leads Yan Bingtao 10-6.

Former champion Shaun Murphy wants three extra frames to succeed in the quarter-finals of the Betfred World Snooker Championship after taking a 10-6 lead over Yan Bingtao.

Murphy led 6-2 after the opening session and moved additional forward with the help of breaks of 88 and 68, elevating the potential of successful the match with a session to spare.

Nevertheless, Yan stopped the rot with a century within the eleventh body and additional breaks of fifty, 64, 70 and 58 saved the Masters champion’s hopes alive heading into Monday night’s closing session.

That session will even see the conclusion of the match between Mark Selby and Mark Allen, with three-time champion Selby holding a 9-6 lead.

Breaks of 67, 72, 78 and 75 helped Allen halve his in a single day deficit, however Selby – who made a break of 135 within the tenth body – took the ultimate body of a session which was lower brief because of the sluggish nature of play.

Earlier within the day, Judd Trump fought again to steer David Gilbert 5-3 of their last-16 conflict.

Gilbert was the quickest participant out of the blocks as he fired two centuries to take a two-frame benefit over Trump into the interval of the best-of-25 encounter.

However the world primary responded by successful 4 frames in a row, ending the opening session along with his second century break.

Stuart Bingham and Jamie Jones have been locked at 4-4 after their first session, Bingham shifting right into a 2-0 lead earlier than Jones gained 4 of the following 5 frames, together with a break of 121.

Bingham, who gained the title in 2015, then scored 61 within the closing motion of the session to attract stage along with his opponent.

