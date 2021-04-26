Shaurya And Ahir Get Into A Fight







In at this time’s episode of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Devi says that she’s going to announce the wedding date of Shaurya and Shagun. She tells everybody that the pair will get engaged quickly. After listening to it, Shaurya will get shocked. Anokhi begins crying and feels silly about trusting Shaurya. Then Gayatri tells Alok that each Shaan and Tej will not be right here. She provides that Devi made such a giant announcement with out even asking them. Alok tells her that Devi will need to have had a chat with them. Shaurya tells Devi that he needs to speak to her.

Devi asks him to save lots of that discuss for later as she is extraordinarily comfortable proper now and can discuss to him one other time. In the meantime, everybody begins congratulating Shaurya. Bubbly and Ahir get unhappy for Anokhi and go in the direction of her. Shagun tells Shaurya that they finally obtained reunited as they have been made for one another. Shaurya doesn’t perceive what’s going on. Later, Devi goes to Anokhi and asks her to congratulate her sir. Anokhi comes on stage and congratulates Shagun and Shaurya.

She even provides the couple a bouquet. Then, she cries and goes away. Shaurya needs to observe Anokhi however everybody retains coming to him to want him. On one other facet, Anokhi is available in entrance of a automotive. Ahir fortunately pushes her from the automotive and saves her life. Ahir scolds her for risking her life. Bubbly additionally arrives there. She asks Ahir to take Anokhi to the lodge as she wants relaxation. Anokhi screams that she doesn’t wish to return to the lodge as her room is beside Shaurya.

Ahir tells her that she will include him as he had booked a room in one other lodge. Within the subsequent scene, Shaurya questions Devi about fixing her alliance with Shagun with out even asking him. Devi begins crying and tells him that if she must ask Shaurya. Later, Shaurya someway involves know that Anokhi is staying in ACP Ahir’s room. He will get offended. After that, Shaurya and Ahir get right into a combat.

Ahir tells him that he has promised to not are available in between Anokhi and Shaurya however when Anokhi will get in bother, he’ll at all times assist her. Anokhi hears the whole discuss of the duo. Ahir asks Shaurya to go away. Shaurya tells him that he won’t go with out assembly Anokhi. Then Anokhi comes out and tells Shaurya to depart as she has now understood her place in his life. Shaurya tries to guarantee him that he didn’t find out about Devi’s sudden announcement. Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani at this time’s written episode ends. Keep tuned for extra updates!