Shaurya And Anokhi in the world of LOVE And RESPECT.. Part 1 – TMT Updates

Hey, guys iam right here with the fan fiction on Shaurya aur Anokhi ki Kahani.

my story begins, from the continued story line however in response to my creativeness.

After breaking Shauryas coronary heart Anokhi got here again to room and began crying continuosly, and he or she was questioning shaurya.

Anokhi: kyu Ps apne aisa kyu kiya (why Ps why did you do that?)

she was remembering her moments with shaurya and crying continuosly.

anyone entered the room and anokhi stopped crying and began behaving usually.

Reema: anokhi mujhe sab pata hai, tu unhe misunderstand kar rahi hain (i do know the whole lot, you might be mis beneath standing him.)

Anokhi: mujhe sab pata hai reema, mein khud apne aankhon se dekha tha. (I do know the whole lot, i noticed with my very own eyes)

wo dhono ek dusre se pyaar karte hain aur mera unke beech mein jaana sahi nahi hai. (they each love one another, and its not proper to go in between them.

Reema: okay okay ab tu soja. is baare mein kal baat karenge.aja mein tujhe sulati hu. (okay okay now sleep, come i’ll make you sleep.)

anokhi slept on reema’s lap very quickly as she was mentally drained.

It was morning, reema bought a message in school group and he or she was shocked,anokhi’s telephone is ringing reema took that unknown numbers name, and screamed what.

Precap : Anokhi is crying hardly and saying mein apne PS ko wapas le aungi.