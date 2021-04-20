ENTERTAINMENT

Shaurya And Anokhi in the world of LOVE And RESPECT.. Part 1 – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Hey, guys iam right here with the fan fiction on Shaurya aur Anokhi ki Kahani.

my story begins, from the continued story line however in response to my creativeness.

After breaking Shauryas coronary heart Anokhi got here again to room and began crying continuosly, and he or she was questioning shaurya.

Anokhi: kyu Ps apne aisa kyu kiya (why Ps why did you do that?)

she was remembering her moments with shaurya and crying continuosly.

anyone entered the room and anokhi stopped crying and began behaving usually.

Reema: anokhi mujhe sab pata hai, tu unhe misunderstand kar rahi hain (i do know the whole lot, you might be mis beneath standing him.)

Anokhi: mujhe sab pata hai reema, mein khud apne aankhon se dekha tha. (I do know the whole lot, i noticed with my very own eyes)

wo dhono ek dusre se pyaar karte hain aur mera unke beech mein jaana sahi nahi hai. (they each love one another, and its not proper to go in between them.

Reema: okay okay ab tu soja. is baare mein kal baat karenge.aja mein tujhe sulati hu. (okay okay now sleep, come i’ll make you sleep.)

anokhi slept on reema’s lap very quickly as she was mentally drained.

It was morning, reema bought a message in school group and he or she was shocked,anokhi’s telephone is ringing reema took that unknown numbers name, and screamed what.

Precap : Anokhi is crying hardly and saying mein apne PS ko wapas le aungi.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
36
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
35
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
32
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top