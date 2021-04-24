Shaurya And Anokhi in the world of LOVE And RESPECT.. Part 2 – TMT Updates

Shaurya And Anokhi on the earth of LOVE And RESPECT (chapter 2)

Story begins with Anokhi getting up from the mattress.

Anokhi: kya hua reema kiska name tha.

Reema: Shaurya sir ki sister ka bol rahi thi ki wo bina bataye kahi chale gaye, tujhe utne ke baad name karne ko kaha. (Shaurya sir’s sister she was telling that sir went some the place with out informing anybody).

Anokhi : what!give me the cellular.

anokhi spoke to shaurya’s sis and received to know that her PS is in goa.She began packing her stuff.t

Reema: anokhi kya hua, aur tu kaha ja rahi hai. (What occurred anokhi and the place are you going)

Anokhi: reeema tu kisi ko mat batana ki mein Goa ja rahi hu. (Reema dont inform anyone that iam going to goa.

Anokhi left her room inside seconds,she reached the airport which is stuffed with passengers ready for his or her flights in ready room.

after an hour she borded into her flight and inside no time she reached goa.

then she checked in to the identical lodge ,the place shaurya is there. she went to her room adopted by a lodge employees member, the second she went inside her room shaurya vacated his room,which is simply beside shaurya’s room.

Shaurya went to the seashore ,sat on a bench and misplaced in his ideas.

Right here within the room anokhi received clean up and began fascinated by shaurya.

Anokhi’s POV:

Aapp kaha ho ps, aur kaha dundu mein aapko. (The place are you ps, and the place ought to i search you.)

she made her self sturdy from getting break down and went to the identical seashore the place shaurya went.

Anokhi ‘s eyes had been looking for shaurya.the second she noticed shaurya she cant consider her personal eyes.

anokhi gently rubbed her eyes and noticed once more,she was seeing shaurya.

she was glad that she discovered her PS and her happiness is clearly seen in her face.

anokhi referred to as out PS, Shaurya received distracted from his ideas,when he heared somebody calling him PS.

When he turned ,there isn’t a one current.

Anokhi received caught by a bunch of males,who had been absolutely inberiated, they’re beginning mis behaving along with her.

she tried onerous to flee from them however in useless.

some one got here from behind and beat these goons very onerous in such a method that, they cant even stand once more.

Anokhi was shocked to see thst the man who protected her is non apart from herPS.

The second she noticed shaurya, she hugged him no less than for five min.

Shaurya: anokhi are you okay? aur tum yaha kaise. (how are you right here)

Anokhi: aap ko dundthe aai hu, bina bataye aap aise kaise aa sakte hai. (I got here to look youy, how cn you come right here with out informing)

Shaurya: woh mein thoda up se tha. (Iwas upset)

Anokhi: mer wajah se (resulting from me) ek bat bolne thi aapse (i wanna inform you some factor)

shaurya: kya? (what)

Anokhi; mujhe nahi pata aap kis se pyaar karte hai lekhin mein Aaapse bahut pyaar karti hu, I LOVE YOU. (I dont know whom you like, however I really like you a large number)

shaurya was utterly shocked with Anokhi’s confession,and he hugged her extra tightly.

