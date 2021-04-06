Shaurya And Anokhi Share A Moment – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

In today’s episode of Shaurya and Anokhi’s story, Anokhi questions Shaurya. She asks him which girls hostel did she bring to him at this unsolicited hour. She tells him that they could talk even yesterday then why he came here. Shaurya replies that she has to talk to him about something important because they could not talk earlier because of her sister. Anokhi asks her to speak to listen. Shaurya says that he organized that lunch for him and the whole team, so he should come there.

Anokhi listens to her and says that they have already talked about it. Shaurya then says that he has something else to say. Shaurya says that she should not have gone with him and did not even go for a walk. Anokhi does not understand and asks who he is talking to. Shaurya says that he is talking about that constable. Anokhi corrected her saying that she is not a constable but ACP. Sugera says that he doesn’t care who she is but she doesn’t want him to be seen around her.

Later, Shaurya tells Anokhi that he wants to tell her something else. Shows unique endurance and waits for her to speak. Shaurya runs out of words and asks Anokhi to understand her feelings as she is having a hard time explaining it. Meanwhile, Anokhi knocked on a door. His friends ask him to join them for one night. Anokhe tensed and said that she was afraid of him. She tells him that if anyone comes to know about being in my room, then I will be happy. Shaurya assures him not to worry as nothing like this will happen to him.

After a while, Shaurya decides to leave Anokhi’s room but he feels dizzy. Anokhi gets worried about her and says that she needs proper rest as she has fever and also says that he will not allow her to go into such a situation. He notices that Shaurya’s entire clothes are wet. Anokhi offers her some clothes so that she can change. Shaurya refuses but Anoki insists. Later, Anokhi goes to fetch hot water for Shaurya while the pair also share a romantic scene in between. It will be interesting to see if Shuchi gets out of Anokhe’s room tonight.