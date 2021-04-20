Shaurya arranged dinner for Anokhi – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

As we noticed, Shaurya was ready for the distinctive within the restaurant when Shaurya arrived there. In right now’s episode of Sholay and Anokhi’s story, Anokhi decides to go to the restaurant and is shocked to see Shagun and Shaurya having dinner collectively. His heartbeat. In the meantime a waiter arrives and asks Anokhi if she wants something. Anokhi begins crying and goes out. Shaurya turns round and sees that Anokhi is gone. Shaurya tells Shagun that he could have some extra dinner with him and he has to achieve someplace. He leaves after embracing Shagun.

Alternatively, Reema will get frightened after seeing Anokhi crying and runs in direction of her room. She asks Anokhi what occurred. Anokhi replies that Shaurya and Shagun love one another. Reema asks if he talked to her. Anokhi refuses and continues to cry. Reema tries to consolation her. Later, Reema thinks that Shaurya did no good. In the meantime, Shaurya calls Anokhi. Reema picks up the decision and tells him that Uncle is crying continuous due to him. She blames him utterly for her situation.

Shaurya begs Reema to clarify to Anokhi as she wants to speak to him. Rima replies that it’s too late now, so it isn’t potential. Nevertheless, when Shaurya requests her, Reema convinces Anokhi to exit. She tells him that she is ravenous. Anokhi agrees. Reema first tells him to exit. As Anokhi walks out of her hostel, she sees Shaurya standing there. He arranges dinner for her.

He seems at Anokhi and says that he ate her as he was ready for her within the restaurant. Shaurya asks Anokya what occurred and why he’s wanting upset. Anokhi lastly says that she has seen him with Shagun and she or he is damage. Anokhi asks Shaurya why she invited him on a date when he invited Shagun there. Shaurya tells her that she is being misunderstood.

Anokhi says that he known as her to check Shagun. She additional states that she doesn’t match into her world as they’re each wealthy and even look good collectively. Shaurya tries to make him perceive that all the things he noticed within the restaurant was not true. There’s nothing between him and Shagun. Anokhi doesn’t consider. Shaurya angrily spoils the eating desk and asks why it at all times occurs to her. At this time’s written episode of Shaurya and Anokhi’s story was up to date. Keep related with us to know the upcoming story.

