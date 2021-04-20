LATEST

Shaurya Arranges Dinner For Anokhi

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani (SAAKK) 20th April 2021 Written Episode: Shaurya Arranges Dinner For Anokhi



As we noticed that Shaurya was ready for Anokhi within the restaurant when Shaguna arrives there. In at the moment’s episode of Shuarya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Anokhi decides to go to the restaurant and will get shocked seeing Shagun and Shaurya having dinner collectively. Her heartbreaks. In the meantime, a waiter arrives and asks Anokhi if she needs something. Anokhi begins to cry and goes out. Shaurya turns round and sees Anokhi has gone. Shaurya tells Shagun that he can have dinner along with her another time and he has to succeed in someplace. He leaves after hugging Shagun.

On one other aspect, Reema will get nervous seeing Anokhi crying and operating in direction of her room. She asks Anokhi what occurred. Anokhi replies that Shaurya and Shagun love one another. Reema asks if she talked to him. Anokhi refuses and continues to cry. Reema tries to consolation her. Later, Reema thinks that Shaurya didn’t do good. Meantime, Shaurya calls Anokhi. Reema picks the decision and tells him that due to him Ankhi is crying continuous. She utterly blames him for her situation.

Shaurya requests Reema to persuade Anokhi to return out as he wants to speak to her. Reema solutions that it’s fairly late now so it’s not attainable. Nevertheless, when Shaurya requests him, Reema convinces Anokhi to exit. She tells her that she is ravenous. Anokhi agrees. Reema asks her to exit first. As quickly as Anokhi steps out of her hostel, she sees Shaurya standing there. He arranges dinner for her.

He sees Anokhi and says that she ditched her as he was ready for her within the restaurant. Shaurya asks Anokhi what occurred and why she is trying upset. Anokhi lastly says that she has seen him with Shagun and that she is damage. Anokhi asks Shaurya why he invited her on a date when he had invited Shagun there. Shaurya tells her that she is getting misunderstood.

Anokhi says that he had referred to as her to check with Shagun. She additional provides that she doesn’t slot in his world as they each are rich and even look good collectively. Shaurya tries to make her perceive that no matter she noticed within the restaurant was not true. There may be nothing between him and Shagun. Anokhi doesn’t consider it. Shaurya angrily spoils the dinner desk and say that why this all the time occurs to him. Shaurya and Anokhi Ki Kahani’s at the moment’s written episode replace ends. Keep tuned to know the upcoming story.

