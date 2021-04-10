ENTERTAINMENT

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Avatar
By
Posted on
Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on teleserialupdates.com

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani 10th April 2021 Episode starts with Shaurya thinking who has called Shagun and why. Shagun hides from him. Devi asks who are you finding. He says no one. She asks what happened to you. He says nothing, I m fine. She says you can’t lie to me. He says yes, I don’t know what’s happening, I felt like I have seen Shagun. She asks are you missing her, its not easy to forget first love, Shagun and your jodi was perfect, everything got ruined, we can talk to her if you want. Shaurya says no, its fine. Alok looks on. She says maybe you didn’t forget Shagun till now, you still love her. Shaurya says no. Devi says its true. Shaurya says I have to do holika work. He goes. Anokhi says I can’t face PS now. Shaurya comes to meet her. She smiles. Devi says we will not do this if you feel its wrong, I m doing this for Shaurya and your happiness.

Shagun says I didn’t mean that. Devi says you listen to your heart, lessen the distance, Shaurya’s holi wasn’t special, this can be special, you can make it special. Anokhi asks what happened, you had called. He asks why aren’t you ready. She asks how shall I do. He says I will make you ready, I m finding good clothes for you. She says I don’t want to go. He says you are the fest head, you have to go. She says we didn’t force any student. He says rules are rules. She asks why is it imp for me to come. He says you are imp.

Alok says you have come, no one told me. Shagun greets him. Alok says I think Devi called you, welcome. Devi says her parents stay here. Devi says Shaurya still loves Shagun, I won’t let Anokhi get the benefit, Shaurya will have a rich and classy partner. Alok says yes, make Shaurya and Shagun patch up. Devi says I want Shaurya to not let her go this time. Shaurya says you are imp, so you are chosen. Anokhi says no. They argue. He gets hurt. She says show me, are you hurt. He says I m fine.

She blows in his eyes. Meri raahein….plays… She falls over him. They fall on the bed. They have an eyelock. He says this will suit you if you say. Anokhi says if you go from here then… He goes out and waits for her. She gets ready and opens the door. He smiles seeing her. He asks her to come. She says you go, I will come. He says no, you go ahead, I will follow, so that you don’t change your intention. She goes. Devi says Shagun is lucky. Shaurya and Anokhi come there. Anokhi slips. Shaurya holds her. Devi and Alok see them and get angry. Shaurya comes to Devi. She asks him to go.

She asks Shagun to come in the holi function tomorrow. Shagun says yes. Devi says you should go today, it will be a problem if anyone see us. Shagun goes. Devi discusses her plan with Alok. Anokhi looks for her friends. Ahir comes and compliments her. He says I thought to celebrate holi with everyone. Shaurya looks on. Ahir compliments her. She thanks him. Shaurya comes to them. Ahir says I didn’t come on own, your family invited me to thank maybe, because I have found you that day. Shaurya says I should also thank you, you have saved me and helped us. Ahir says she is fine, you were missing. Shaurya goes. Ahir says you should have fun,, you should make friends. Reema asks will you be my friend. Ahir says ask Anokhi about it. Reema says you are smart. Students ask Shaurya to sing a song. He refuses. Everyone insists. Shaurya says I don’t want to sing. He sees Anokhi.


Precap:

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani 15th March 2021 Written Episode Update Precap:Shaurya says I have to do something of this ACP. Shaurya and Ahir get into an argument. Ahir arrests him.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
866
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
864
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
829
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
806
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
784
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
761
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
759
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
711
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
674
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
673
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top