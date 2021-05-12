Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on teleserialupdates.com

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani 12th May 2021 Episode starts with Babli praising Anokhi. She asks him to value the person who values her dreams and her. Anokhi says I will always remember this. They have the lassi. Shaan says its an anxiety attack, doctor was asking what tension she has, I told him about her work pressure, I m also tensed, we are not able to find Shaurya, and then Aastha’s state. Gayatri says don’t worry for her, I m with her. Shaan cries. Devi asks Tej to do something. Tej speaks to the DIG and says Shaurya didn’t come home, just track the location, do something. Gayatri asks Alok to call Yash home. Kanchan joins Babli’s party and says you are my role model. Ahir jokes. He says we should celebrate well, I have an idea. Aastha dreams of Shaurya and shouts. She asks did Shaurya come. Shaan says he is fine, he will come, don’t worry. He holds Aastha and Devi’s hands. He says I can understand what you are going through, you women have much courage more then men, we men get courage from you. Gayatri says Shaurya has blessings of we three mothers.

Shagun goes to Anokhi’s room. She thinks I should find some clue. She calls Anokhi. She hears music and goes to see. She sees Anokhi and Ahir dancing. She says Anokhi is partying here, Shaurya is missing, she doesn’t care for him, he wanted to leave me for this girl, I get annoyed with these middle class girls’ attitude, even Kanchan is here, even she is middle class. She clicks pics. She thinks I will bring her truth in front of Shaurya, but how. She bribes the waiter. She spikes Anokhi’s drink. Shagun says its sleep medicine, lets see what affect it shows. Alok calls Yash and asks him to come home with Kanchan, tell her Devi isn’t upset with her. Yash asks is everything fine. Alok says we have a meeting ahead, come soon. Yash goes to Kanchan. He sees her with Anokhi. He calls her out. He says we are going back to villa, dad called and said Devi has forgiven you. Kanchan says I didn’t forgive her. He says Tej has to keep a meeting. She says you go back. He says you will do what I say. She says fine, let me enjoy the party now. She goes back. He leaves.

Ahir says we will play a game, wrap the mummy, you have to wrap the team member, tissue role shouldn’t get torn, face shouldn’t be seen. Ahir and Anokhi make a team. Kanchan and Babli make a team. Shagun looks on. They play the game. Ahir loses. Kanchan says we won. Ahir says sorry, I didn’t know this will break. Anokhi says you broke my record, I lost today. Ahir says sorry. Anokhi goes. He says sorry, you lost the game because of me. She smiles and talks to him. He thinks she got drunk, but how. She says S for Shaurya, S for Saberwal, I missed him and wrote S, but why, don’t know, I m little stupid, I m good in studies and debate, but stupid in love, 100 marks in economics, but 0 in love. She sleeps. He asks her to get up. Babli asks what happened to her. Ahir says I don’t know if she had some other shots. Kanchan says maybe, she didn’t know during dance. They take Anokhi. Anokhi falls dizzy. Ahir holds her. Shagun looks on. Ahir lifts Anokhi and takes her. Anokhi says PS… Shagun clicks their pic. She hides. Shagun says Shaurya will come back, I will have to make sure that you don’t go back to Anokhi.



Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani 13th May 2021 12th May 2021 Written Episode Update Precap:Anokhi gets Shaurya’s watch. She follows Vineet. Vineet asks where is Shaurya. Anokhi scolds Vineet. She goes to Saberwals and says I know who is the kidnapper.