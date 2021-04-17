Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani 17th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani seventeenth April 2021 Episode begins with Shaurya saying what shall I put on, formals or casuals. Anokhi asks what shall I put on, I’ve nothing, see who invited me for dinner, is that this a date, its my first date. Shaurya thinks what would she put on on our first date, no concept, else I might have matched. She checks footwear and says it’s going to look unusual if I put on heels, shall I put on footwear, no, what shall I put on. They each fall in a dilemma. Jo tera hovega…performs…. Reema comes there. Kanchan and Gayatri see Devi. Devi says you are concerned for everybody’s marriage, besides your personal marriage, you might finish your relation with Saberwal household, watch out, if I hear that you’re filling nonsense in Shaurya’s thoughts, then we’ll go to drop you to your Maayka, this time completely.

Ahir asks did you come to fulfill Anokhi. Babli says sure. He says I’ve to see this fest now. She says I m simply serving to her. Ahir says I want Shaurya is aware of her hardwork, he at all times troubles her. She says you are concerned for Anokhi so much. He says we’re good mates. She says Shaurya can also be a superb buddy now, this friendship can change right into a relation if tried properly. She asks him to cease the automotive. He says I perceive, your home continues to be away, I m not simply Anokhi’s buddy, however each woman’s buddy who desires assist, don’t fear, I m right here. She thanks him and says I’ll name you if wanted. Anokhi asks Reema to assist her. She says I m happening a date with Shaurya. Reema laughs and dances. She asks the place are you going. Anokhi says I don’t know, wherever he takes me. She asks Reema to assist her. Reema says I m certain he likes western, I’ve seen Shagun sporting western.

Anokhi asks how is that associated to her. Kanchan asks what did I do. Gayatri says Shagun has come again, she is instructing in our faculty. Devi says I believed she left from our lives endlessly. Tej asks about their assembly. Reema says Anokhi, I needed to let you know one thing, Shaurya was engaged to Shagun, she was his fiancee, I didn’t get time to say this. Anokhi is shocked. Devi says Kanchan and Gayatri are apprehensive that Shagun joined the faculty. Tej scolds them. Gayatri says we had been apprehensive for Shaurya. Devi says I m there for that. Tej says we fear extra for him, we requested Shaurya earlier than appointing Shagun, he had no downside. Devi says ladies don’t have an effect on his determination, be it any woman. She goes. Reema says your entire world is aware of about their breakup, Shagun left him and went to UK, Shaurya didn’t go after her, I don’t assume there may be something between them, don’t fear. Anokhi says I m apprehensive. Reema says you’re afraid of Shagun. Anokhi says shut up. Reema asks her to prepare.

Shaurya involves the restaurant. He says I m behaving like a young person, so I got here earlier than time, what shall I do now, I’ll discover a good desk. Anokhi will get prepared. Reema says I m jealous of Shaurya, come on date with me. Anokhi laughs. She says I bought so late. Reema jokes. She asks Anokhi to go. Shaurya says I ought to have picked up Anokhi from the hostel, I believed it’s going to get awkward. Shaurya thinks to name her. Anokhi smiles and goes. Kitty and others speak about Shaurya and Shagun. Kitty says I do know Shaurya didn’t transfer on, he loves Shagun and needs to marry her. Anokhi will get shocked. Kitty says when Devi requested her about his life accomplice, he described Shagun, so its clear, she has come for Shaurya, they love one another. She cries and runs. Ya rabba…performs….



