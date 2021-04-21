Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani twenty first April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani twenty first April 2021 Episode begins with Anokhi crying and pondering of Shaurya. Reema asks how was the shock deliberate by PS. Anokhi says I don’t know. Reema says advantageous, I’ll determine it, inform me what he stated. Anokhi says I like you. Reema says you’ll have gone mad fortunately. Anokhi says no, it was higher if he had hit a stone on me, I felt he hates me. Reema laughs. He says I m not shocked, its his character, your equation was such, inform me, what else did he say, what did you reply. Anokhi tells every little thing. Reema says it is best to have stated I like you too, you fought with him. Anokhi says I m undecided. Reema asks when will you get certain, when he runs away, he broke all guidelines and got here to hostel for you, he didn’t let anybody apply colors, he requested you for date. Anokhi says I requested him about Shagun and his date, he stated its a misunderstanding, I can’t overlook no matter I’ve seen, she has come again, Babli requested me to steer clear of Shaurya. Reema says you simply take heed to your coronary heart, no matter is destined will occur. Anokhi goes.

Its morning, Anokhi asks Reema in regards to the fest assembly, can she go in her place. Reema asks areyou happening date. Anokhi says I don’t wish to go. Reema says Shaurya didn’t come at this time, you go for the assembly. Anokhi sees Kanchan. Kanchan asks the place did Shaurya go, he didn’t come final evening, I believed you each are spending time collectively. She will get a name. The person says Shaurya has gone to Goa. Kanchan says now I m certain that one thing occurred that he left for Goa, what did you do. Anokhi says you ask Shagun, he went for dinner with Shagun, I’ve seen them, Shaurya didn’t refuse. Kanchan says you had instructed one thing that he acquired upset and went to Goa. Anokhi says I m additionally damage, its not a small factor. Kanchan says their relation is over, he stated you the reality. Anokhi says Shagun got here again for him. Kanchan asks what do you see, are you able to see his love or not, it gained’t be flawed in the event you settle for his love, its your want, I do know that Shaurya won’t ever wish to return to Shagun, few folks get real love, you don’t refuse it, I might help you. She goes. Shaurya is seen in Goa. Anokhi asks why did Shaurya go to Goa. Anokhi thinks of him. Shaurya thinks of her. Reema advises her. Anokhi says I’ll repair this.

Shaurya thinks I want Anokhi understood me. Babli calls Ahir and says assist me, Anokhi messaged me that she went to Goa. Ahir says its okay, she would have gone with mates. She says no, she went after Shaurya, dad is not going to settle for this. He asks did she go together with Shaurya. Babli says no, she went after him, did she go mad to go after him, I want I might go there and get her again, Shaurya is troubling her, are you able to include me, sorry, I didn’t journey alone earlier than. He says share your particulars, I’ll ship flight reserving particulars. She thanks him.

Anokhi involves the resort and asks for Shaurya. The girl says we are able to’t give visitor particulars to any stranger. Anokhi says we love one another, his member of the family instructed me that he’s right here. Shaurya passes by. She goes to search for him. Ahir and Babli attain Goa. He asks what did you inform your loved ones to persuade them. She says I instructed them that I acquired an occasion in Goa, however how will I give them cash. Ahir says you may resolve this downside. She says I m anxious for Anokhi. He says you will see her, are you at all times impulsive. She says I didn’t take selections for myself, however I take choice for Anokhi, I’ll scold her from mother and father’ scolding, Anokhi at all times has points with dad. Ahir says she is superb. Anokhi calls Kanchan and says I m not capable of finding Shaurya. Kanchan says he isn’t answering my calls, sorry. Anokhi says its okay, you helped me quite a bit, you booked my flight and likewise gave me resort handle. Kanchan asks her to go to reception, she booked a resort room as effectively. Anokhi thanks her. Kanchan says persuade Shaurya and get him again, I’ll thanks. Anokhi says the place are you PS. Shaurya sits close to the pool.



Precap:



