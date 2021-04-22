Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani twenty second April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani twenty second April 2021 Episode begins with Ahir and Babli on the lookout for Anokhi. Anokhi seems to be for Shaurya. Shaurya says why would Anokhi come right here, she is upset with me. He imagines her. Pehli baar….performs… Anokhi asks why can’t I meet PS. She sees a person flying the drone digicam. She takes his assist. The drone reaches Shaurya’s balcony. Shaurya seems to be on. Anokhi comes there. Shaurya turns away. She goes again. He seems to be for her. He says I got here right here to steer clear of you, its a punishment for me. Anokhi involves him and says you didn’t inform anybody the place you’re going. She splashes water on him. He will get shocked and says you’re really right here, what are you doing right here.

She says you troubled me and I got here right here discovering you. He asks did I bother you. She says you didn’t inform me and got here right here, I had referred to as you. He says we might have simply fought, I got here right here to keep away from that, downside received’t be there with out me. She asks who mentioned you’re the downside, you didn’t really feel what you must. He says I wasn’t in a position to management myself, why did you come. She says I additionally couldn’t management. He asks what are you saying, don’t say I m manipulating you, you don’t belief me. She says I might haven’t come to this point if I didn’t belief you, you mentioned I ought to come when I’ve a solution. He says it means you’ve a solution. She says I… He asks I what. He stops her. She says no matter you informed yesterday, are you able to say that once more, you informed in anger, I didn’t perceive. He says I received’t say it once more, you need me to say it once more, say it in an ideal second, it must be our second, I would like it to be particular. He holds her hand. Babli comes and shouts Nikki. Anokhi will get away from him. Babli scolds Anokhi. Shaurya interrupts. Babli says its your birthday tomorrow, mum is asking if she will be able to come, what if she comes. She scolds Shaurya additionally.

Anokhi says he didn’t name me, I’ve come on personal, he didn’t know that I m right here. Shaurya says sure, proper. Babli asks who paid for the ticket. Anokhi thinks Kanchan booked the ticket, taxi and lodge room. He thinks thanks Kanchan. Babli says I’ll go there and scold Kanchan, let it’s, don’t imitate the wealthy folks, I got here right here to take you. She asks Shaurya and Anokhi to close up. She says you don’t know males, they simply know to dominate us. Anokhi says PS isn’t such. Babli says you got here to check, what are you doing, come to senses, don’t fall in love. Shaurya says I m assured, she is going to combat and win additionally, she is a great and assured woman, she evokes everybody, I used to be sitting confused right here, your silly sister modified my temper in seconds. Anokhi says you referred to as me silly. He says you don’t hearken to anybody else, I’ve modified.

Babli says you aren’t appropriate for her. He says I might have agreed earlier than, however I m a modified particular person, settle down, no have to hate me, I m not a foul particular person. Babli takes Anokhi along with her. Anokhi asks what’s Ahir doing right here. Babli says Ahir received me right here. Anokhi says Ahir has imp work. Ahir says I took a 7 day depart to spend time in Goa. Babli says I want I might keep. Anokhi says we’ll keep. Ahir says you’ll be able to inform household concerning the occasion. Anokhi thanks them for coming. Babli will get Vineet’s name. She says I reached the resort, I m with the household, it would take one week, its an enormous perform, I’ll discuss to you later. Anokhi says sorry, you needed to come right here. Ahir says no, thanks that I got here right here due to you. Anokhi says thanks for at all times serving to me.

Anokhi goes to Babli and says sorry. Babli says you’re keen on Shaurya, who doesn’t love you. Anokhi says he has modified. Babli says he’ll break your coronary heart, watch out. Anokhi says no, I belief him rather a lot, I m in love with him, I simply fell in love, you additionally know these emotions, proper. Babli cries. She says I informed you as soon as that you simply do every thing that I couldn’t do, you examine, fall in love, I would be the most happiest particular person when you reach love, I will probably be a lot damage if anybody breaks your coronary heart, don’t allow anybody to interrupt your religion. Anokhi says it received’t occur. She wipes her tears. Shaurya says who will come between us now, its Anokhi’s birthday. He thinks it could actually’t be a greater day than tomorrow to admit it. Anokhi hugs Babli and smiles.



