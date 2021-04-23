Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani twenty third April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani twenty third April 2021 Episode begins with Anokhi ordering meals. Babli blesses her that she doesn’t have any heartbreak, her goals shouldn’t break. Anokhi says I simply ordered noodles, however all this have come. Babli says Shaurya would have despatched this, I gained’t have it. Anokhi says good will get waste, please have it. Babli will get Shaurya’s name and says advantageous, I’ll come. Anokhi wakes up. She smiles and says its my big day, Shaurya will make it extra particular. She shouts completely satisfied birthday. Babli asks why do you assume I’ll show you how to. Shaurya says you might be Anokhi’s sister, you might be an occasion supervisor, assist me, I simply need Anokhi’s happiness, belief me, we each love her. Babli asks what do you need to do. He says I need a good shock for Anokhi, I would like your assist.

Anokhi seems for Babli. She goes to prepare. Babli says don’t present her false goals for those who actually love her, if she will get damage, I can’t tolerate, if her coronary heart breaks, then I cannot go away you. He says I cannot break her coronary heart, I need to see her completely satisfied. Ahir comes and greets them. Shaurya says Chandiragh police in Goa, did you get a switch. Ahir says no, I m right here. Babli says he has include me to assist, Ahir additionally cares for Anokhi. Ahir says a bit extra, Shaurya is not going to perceive, we already spoke about it. She asks Ahir to return in Anokhi’s celebration. Shaurya says you’d be busy in case, its advantageous for those who don’t come. Babli asks Shaurya concerning the celebration. He tells her.

Kanchan says don’t know Shaurya met Anokhi or not. She calls him. He thanks her for sending Anokhi. She says you met him. He says I used to be shocked to see her, now its my flip to make it particular, its her mistake, I need to make her birthday particular. Shagun greets Devi. She says I needed to fulfill Shaurya. Devi says I didn’t see him. Shagun asks shall I meet him in his room. Devi says no. She hears Kanchan speaking to Shaurya. Shaurya says attempt to come, Anokhi might be glad. Kanchan says I need to come, what’s going to I inform Devi, its Anokhi’s birthday, Shaurya is planning one thing particular for her in Goa, no, I’ve to make another excuse.

Shagun hides. Kanchan says I m certain you could have a lot work. Anokhi thinks is Shaurya nonetheless sleeping, no name or message. Ahir hides Shaurya from Anokhi. Shaurya hides Babli additionally. Anokhi asks for Shaurya and Babli. Ahir says such description isn’t sufficient, why are you asking another person once I m right here, you look stunning as we speak. She says its my birthday. He provides her a flower. She says I m ready for Babli. Ahir says each sisters search for one another, come. Shaurya will get jealous. He says I believed he’s serving to me, he’s making his numbers, I cannot go away him, I used to be going to want, he wished first. Babli says you need to give her a shock, sit quiet right here. Ahir and Anokhi come to some retailer. Shaurya will get indignant seeing Ahir.

Ahir indicators him to go. Anokhi checks the costs. She says I didn’t prefer it a lot. Ahir says your birthday costume might be from my aspect, I can do that for you, this costume will swimsuit you. Shaurya will get in between. Anokhi asks the place had been you since morning. Shaurya says somebody is trying to find you, please go. Ahir says I’ll see. Ahir goes. Shaurya asks did you want one thing. Anokhi says no. She thinks doesn’t he keep in mind its my birthday, shall I inform him, I’ll wait and see. She likes a costume. She says I didn’t discover this. He asks do you prefer it. He says it’s best to have stylish style. She asks what do you assume. He says advantageous, our selections can’t be identical. They argue. He says I can’t do that drama. She says okay advantageous, simply be like that. She angrily goes.

He calls Babli for assist. Rama calls Anokhi and desires her. Anokhi says I miss you, thanks for needs. Shaurya asks Babli to take the costume for Anokhi as his present. Babli sends an audio observe and asks Anokhi to return to room. Anokhi goes. She will get the present and observe. She reads, come to the restaurant when you find yourself prepared, did Babli ship this. She smiles seeing the costume. She says it means, did Shaurya ship this, its so fairly. She will get prepared and involves the restaurant. Shaurya sees her and smiles. O karam khudaya….performs…She smiles.

Precap:



Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani twenty fourth April 2021 twenty third April 2021 Written Episode Replace Precap:Shaurya needs Anokhi completely satisfied birthday. She cuts the cake and feeds him. Saberwal household arrives with Shagun. Devi says Shaurya and Shagun’s outdated engagement might be fastened once more. Anokhi cries.