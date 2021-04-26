Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update • TMT Serial Update

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode Replace, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani twenty sixth April 2021 Episode begins with Alok saying we are going to preserve a giant occasion when Shaan comes. Shaurya says I would like to speak to you. Devi says not now, I m very glad and need to share it with everybody, ain’t you content. Kitty, Bebo and Alok congratulate Shaurya. Kanchan thinks Devi had come to do that, why isn’t Shaurya saying something. Devi asks Shagun to say one thing about Shaurya and her relation. Shagun says sure. Anokhi cries. Shagun says Shaurya and I had been made for one another, our love story additionally had twists and turns, however at the moment now we have a contented ending, ego, profession or one thing else gained’t come between us. Everybody claps. Devi asks everybody to say about Shaurya and Shagun.

She sees Anokhi and says oh, you’re additionally invited, come, Shaurya is your fav Sir, please come. Inna sona…performs… Anokhi says congrats Sir and Madam, you all the time keep glad collectively. She offers a flower and feeds them sweets. Anokhi runs away. Devi asks them to click on pics. Shaurya tries to go. Anokhi runs madly and is available in entrance of a automotive. Ahir pulls her and shouts on her. Babli asks are you effective, take her to room. Anokhi says no, I don’t need to go there, keep away, I don’t need to speak. Babli asks the place will you go. Ahir says come to my lodge, I didn’t get a room right here, so I took one other lodge. Shaurya appears for Anokhi. Devi asks why do you look so apprehensive. He says I’ll speak to you later. She asks him to assume calmly.

He asks did you assume, effective I’ll assume and inform you. She says please hearken to me. He says I’ve understood, however you didn’t perceive, you took a giant resolution in entrance of you, you didn’t take my permission or consent. She cries and asks shall I take your permission, for what, what shall I ask, why shall I ask, I by no means requested you when your mum left you and I took you in lap, I didn’t ask anybody, once I used to handle you in your childhood, who requested me if I’ve permission to do that, take a look at me, a mom doesn’t want a permission. He says I do know, don’t I’ve a proper on my life, I had a proper to come back to you once I fell sick, this resolution can be my proper, that is about me, its my life, at the moment was a big day for me, I had thought so much, I had acquired happiness and also you ruined it, you understand your worth, why do I have to show it. She says I believed you’re keen on Shagun, you aren’t capable of say, I attempted to get your happiness. He says please, I’ve to go. She says Shagun is ready for you. He says effective, I can’t wait. She says she loves you. He shouts I don’t love her, I like another person. He leaves.

Ahir and Babli make Anokhi chill out. Reema calls Babli and asks for Anokhi. She asks the place are you, shall I come there. Babli says we have to give her time, you are taking care. Shaurya asks Reema the place is Anokhi. She says I don’t know. He says inform me, don’t lie. Reema says she left from the occasion, I don’t know. He says I don’t need Anokhi to misconceive, don’t you need that she stays glad, let me converse to her, when you assume she doesn’t need to speak to me, I’ll do no matter you say, assist me out, please.

Babli asks Anokhi to talk up. Shaurya comes and asks Anokhi to open the door, lets clear the confusion. He asks Ahir to reply him. Anokhi asks Ahir to not open the door. Ahir says he’s cussed, if anybody complains, then it is going to be an issue for everybody. Ahir opens the door and scolds Shaurya. He pushes Shaurya and asks him to go away, go and luxuriate in in his engagement. He asks didn’t your loved ones talk about it with you, you’re appearing harmless, simply go. Shaurya says I gained’t go. They struggle.

Ahir says I advised you that I cannot are available in between if Anokhi is proud of you, however when you break her coronary heart then I cannot spare you, I used to be supporting you since morning, however not now, you could have damage her so much. Shaurya says I’ll meet her, don’t are available in my means. Anokhi comes and stops their struggle. Shaurya says Anokhi…. Anokhi pushes him away. She asks him to not create any drama. Shaurya says Ahir isn’t letting me speak to you. Anokhi says I advised him to cease you. He says its a miscommunication. She says I understood my place and your reality. Shaurya says no matter Devi determined, I didn’t find out about it. She asks what did you do after figuring out it, I used to be attempting to clarify you a similar factor, now we have no match, we had been attempting to be silly, sorry, I used to be being silly. He says effective, include me, hear. Ahir stops him. Anokhi goes to her room.

