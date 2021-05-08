Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani 8th May 2021 Written Episode Update





Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani 8th May 2021 Episode starts with Anokhi and Babli hiding and leaving. Vineet looks for Babli. Devi says no one will tell the police about kidnappers. Tej says kidnappers could be dangerous, they may do anything with Shaurya. She says give them anything they want, nothing should happen to Shaurya. Tej says we have to take police help, I have no problem with giving money, if Shaurya sees face of one of them, kidnappers will get scared and what will they do. Devi asks him not to say that. Alok says listen to me, maybe if we involve the police, kidnappers can know, Shaurya’s life can fall in danger. Devi says we won’t tell anything to police, give them any amount, I want my son back, don’t put his life in danger by involving police. Aastha says she is right, I agree with her. Anokhi consoles Babli and does aid to her wound. Babli cries. Anokhi hugs her. She says you won’t stay with Vineet, you had tolerated a lot, you give divorce to Vineet. Tej says kidnappers aren’t Shaurya’s friends, we have to take police help.

Shaan says no, Devi and Aastha are saying right, we will give money and get Shaurya back. Tej says I expected the same from you, you are cowards like these women. Shaan says when its about a child, every mum falls weak and dad gets scared, tell me, when to withdraw money. Tej says I will handle money, its my guarantee to get Shaurya home by involving police. Shaan says we can’t forgive you if anything happens to Shaurya. Tej says I m saying it right. Anokhi says you can earn on your own. Babli says family respect is also imp, money isn’t everything, look at Rama, she is tolerating since many years. Anokhi says we won’t make the same mistake. Babli says dad, relatives.. Anokhi says let them say anything, will they come and get beaten up instead you, they just think about yourself. Babli says divorcee doesn’t get respect.

Anokhi says look at Aastha, she is a divorcee, I respect her a lot. Babli says a woman is held guilty in a divorce. Anokhi says its your mistake to tolerate all this and hide from family, if you told them, then Vineet would have not got encouraged, I will not let you suffer now. Vineet looks for Anokhi and Babli. Yash comes and warns him. He says don’t misbehave with my wife. He sees Anokhi’s pic on Vineet’s phone. Vineet says I won’t get scared. Yash says who is he, how does he know Anokhi. Anokhi says you aren’t weak. Babli says I don’t have much courage. Anokhi says you are strong. She encourages Babli. Babli cries and hugs. Anokhi says calm down, don’t cry, we will talk later. Tej informs the police. Shaan says even after we explained you, you didn’t listen and informed the police. Tej says I didn’t find you right, its my responsibility first, I will do what I find right, criminals can’t be trusted. Shaan says they are some drunken people who need money for alcohol, kidnappers would know net worth of Shaurya, they just asked 10 lakhs. Tej says let me handle this, trust me, I will not let anything wrong happen with my son. Shaan gets a call. Kidnapper asks is the money ready.

Shaan says make me talk to Shaurya first, money is ready, I won’t give you money until I hear his voice. Kidnapper says I will make you meet him, I will tell you where to get the money, wait for my call. Tej says its good, call will be traced, police will get location. Shaan says you have time till morning. Tej says I trust myself and police, do your work, convince your hearts that Shaurya will return home safely. Vineet is the kidnapper. He sees Shaurya. He says I will get my 10 lakhs, he will get freedom tomorrow. He asks his man to give him food. The man says you should have asked 50 lakhs, Shaurya is rich. Vineet says I don’t want more money, greed is back, I asked for 10 lakhs to pay loan. The man says we can increase ransom. Vineet says I want to end this matter here, be happy in what you are getting. Shaan takes the money. Alok says we have the note series, the culprit will be caught, the tracker is also fixed. Tej says we should get Shaurya and also catch the culprits. Shagun asks Devi not to worry. Devi says we can’t pass this time.



