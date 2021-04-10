Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 10th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 10th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 10 April 2021 (10/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Current Begin Update: 10th April 2021:(10/04/2021)
Read Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 10 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Shaurya tells that he has a feeling that he saw Shagun. Devi speaks it’s unrealistic as she’s in London.
Shaurya concurs while Devi inquires as to whether he’s missing Shagun. Shaurya speaks in no way like that. She speaks he actually remembered her and whether they should go on by and by with the connection if he’s enamored with her still.
Shaurya tells no and leaves the spot. Anokhi is reprimanding herself for getting herself secured up her room. She hears the entryway thump and opens it to discover Shaurya and gets shocked.
Devi blows up at Shagun who isn’t open to doing every one of these things Devi requests that she quit battling with herself. She speaks this Holi is Reay significant for Shaurya. Shaurya is admonishing Anokhi for not preparing yet.
He hauls her in and begins choosing a dress. Anokhi tells she’s not intrigued to join in. Shaurya chastens her for speaking as much.
Anokhi inquires as to why’s that an issue when they are numerous understudies who would not like to take care of and are secured up their rooms. Shaurya is going to speaks that she was extraordinary. Alok gets together with Devi and Shagun and Alok insults Shagun. Shagun needs to leave yet Devi requests that she pardon. Shagun leaves and Alok sorts out Devi’s arrangement.
He inquires as to whether Tej think about it. Devi tells no and speaks she will go to any length to have her child’s life willed with tasteful and unique stuff. She speaks she can’t allow a modest young lady to like Anokhi to happen in her child’s life.
She additionally adds that Shaurya actually adores Shagun and somebody needs to speaks it to him. Alok inquires as to why she needs to unite them.
Devi tells she needs him to speaks to himself that he loves Shagun. Anokhi and Shaurya are contending when Shaurya’s eyes get injured accidentally. Anokhi blows on his eyes. The two of them slip and fall on the bed. They share an eye lock. Anokhi promptly gets up.
