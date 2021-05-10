Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 10th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Anokhi teaches a lesson to Vineet

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 10th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Anokhi crying and thinking of Shaurya. Shaurya writes her name on the soil. She writes his name on the book. She thinks he should contact his family. Naina…plays… they cry. Its morning, Anokhi gives medicines to Babli. She asks her to feel strong and brave. She says we will go ad have breakfast. Babli says no, Vineet may see us. Anokhi says so what, I will see him. Babli asks how can I go out with these marks. Anokhi says you should not be ashamed, but be strong, come, we will go and have breakfast. Shaurya’s family is worried for him.

Tej asks Devi not to worry. Devi says its too risky, its about Shaurya’s safety. He holds her. He asks Alok to show the phones to them. Aastha talks to her dad. She says Shaurya is fine, you have your medicines. Gayatri consoles Devi. Devi says I just want Shaurya back. Anokhi says I was missing Rama, so I ordered parathas. She feeds it to Babli. Kanchan comes and asks is everything fine. Anokhi asks her to come with her. Kanchan sees Babli hurt. She asks Anokhi did Vineet do this. Anokhi says don’t feel guilty. Kanchan asks why does not Babli file a police complaint. Anokhi says she lacks courage, I m trying to explain the same, she should leave her husband. Kanchan says surely, I understand her situation, girls are taught to adjust always, its a sin to break marriage, family respect is imp than our lives, can I talk to her once, trust me, I won’t say anything that increases her fear. Devi asks Tej to answer. Shaan says someone is calling from college.

Anokhi asks why are you staying in this house, your family is living in Saberwal villa. Kanchan says sometimes you have to take a stand for yourself, when its about your happiness, respect and identity. Babli looks on. Kanchan says Yash loves me a lot, but he doesn’t understand that I m Kanchan before being a bahu and wife, I have my own identity, thinking and wishes, if I kill that, then what will be alive in me, if I don’t stay happy then how could I keep others happy, you have to fight for your rights. Yash comes and asks did you order breakfast. Kanchan says I was going now. They leave. Yash asks how does Anokhi know that man, I have seen Anokhi and that girl’s pic in his phone. Kanchan says that girl is his sister, and Vineet is his Jiju, leave it, we will go shopping.

Anokhi asks Babli to think for herself. Vineet says I will get the money. He thinks to call Saberwals. He sees Anokhi and Babli. He gets angry and goes to them. Anokhi asks him not to create any drama. He shouts on them. He scolds Babli. He says Babli is my wife, I have the rights on her, you don’t come in between. He drags her. Anokhi runs and stops him. She says leave her. He says it will be her loss, society don’t accept such abandoned girls, your parents will die if they know that I left her, I will kill you if you come between us. Anokhi throws ketchup in his eyes. She takes Babli and runs. Devi says I told you not to tell the police, blackmailer isn’t calling, I feel scared, if anything happens to Shaurya. Shagun says don’t think so. Tej says its a ransom call, it will come. Devi says you don’t know a mother’s pain, ask Aastha and Gayatri. Shaan says yes, you called the police here. Tej says stop it, don’t lecture me, I have my experience in life. Vineet stops Anokhi and says leave Babli. He goes to slap Babli. Anokhi stops him. She slaps him. He gets angry.



Anokhi gets Shaurya’s watch. Vineet says we were going to end the deal, where is Shaurya. Anokhi comes there and hears Vineet’s talk with his aide. She asks did you kidnap Shaurya. She goes to Saberwals and says I know who is the kidnapper.

