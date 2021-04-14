Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shagun gets disheartened – TMT updates

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Shaurya and Anokhi arguing. He says I can’t management myself while you go away. He asks her to carry the pole to assist. They repair it. She asks how did Ahir allow you to come. He remembers apologizing to Ahir. He says I can’t see her upset, she is ready for me, hope you have got realized that. Ahir says I’ll by no means come between you two, if I really feel she doesn’t deserve you, she isn’t proud of you, then I may even take her alongside ceaselessly. Shaurya says you dream, it fits you, pleased holi. FB ends. Shaurya says thanks for decorations, preparations, its great, and for scolding Ahir. She says I didn’t do this for you, the rest. Shaurya says no, I imply… I understood, I m the place I ought to be, what else do I would like. They’ve an eyelock.

Babli sees them. Anokhi says every thing is okay. He says its holi however not pleased, you didn’t apply colors to your face, are you ready for somebody. She says you additionally didn’t apply colors, are you additionally ready for somebody. He says my holi didn’t change into pleased one, it gained’t change into pleased till I apply colors to your face. She says its robust. He asks is it problem. She says sure, lets see who applies holi colors first. She runs. He smiles. Babli asks Anokhi the place was she. Anokhi says I went to elucidate PS, Shaurya, I used to be ready for him, I imply we’ve performed good preparations, he had deliberate every thing, I wished him to return and see, he’ll give further factors to our group. Babli says suppose properly, I wished to let you know this earlier than. Shaurya needs everybody pleased holi. Devi asks the place have been you. Shaurya says I acquired some work. Shaurya stops Alok. He says we are going to play with flowers first. Babli says I fear for you. Anokhi says I m nice, did you ask Nakul about further colors. Shaurya performs with flowers.

Anokhi stops her pals from making use of colors. Shaurya enjoys with household. He sees Anokhi and runs to her. She runs away. Rang rang de….performs… Shagun calls Devi. Devi says are available entrance of Shaurya. Shagun says coming. Shaurya and Anokhi play holi. Devi seems to be at them. Shagun comes there with colors. She smiles. She stops seeing Shaurya with Anokhi. She cries and drops the colors down. Shaurya catches Anokhi. Shagun cries and runs away. Devi follows her. Kanchan asks what’s Shaurya doing, if Devi is aware of then… Gayatri says you have got inspired him, you created an enormous drawback for your self and others. Devi stops Shagun. Shagun says you lied to me that Shaurya loves me, who’s that woman. Devi asks who. Shagun says Shaurya was dancing with that woman, he likes her. Devi says no, he was seeing you in her, I do know him the perfect, you suppose his selection will likely be so low-cost, that woman is center class, you don’t have a comparability together with her. Shagun says don’t play thoughts video games with me. Devi says belief me. Shagun says you knew Shaurya doesn’t love me, why did you give me a false hope.

Devi says I believed you’re a trendy assured woman, when you run away, then nothing can occur, battle to your love, snatch it, however not like that. Shagun says not like this. Shaurya and Anokhi fortunately dance. He thinks the place did Anokhi conceal. Devi says nice, go in order for you, when you remorse tomorrow then don’t come to me, I don’t need your sacrifice to go waste, you left your love to your profession, this time you left your profession to your love, I do know you possibly can win. Shagun says I didn’t come to win any sport, I got here again for my love, its throughout, I don’t need such marriage, get him married to that woman who he loves. Shaurya goes after Anokhi. Alok asks the place is Shagun. Devi says she left, I can’t lose, Shaurya can’t marry Anokhi. Anokhi hides and smiles. Shaurya takes the colors to use to her. He applies colors to Shagun. She smiles. He says now our holi is lastly pleased, a contented holi to you. Shagun turns to him. He will get shocked. She applies him colors and says pleased holi.



Precap:

Alok says we’ve finalized a candidate. Shagun comes. Tej says she has a robust resume, simply say sure or no. Shaurya seems to be at her.

