Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 14th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 14th April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 14 April 2021 (14/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Abstract Principal Story: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Principal Story Nonetheless Has To Come Please Maintain On with us…

Newscast Dwell Days: Monday To Saturday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: 14th April 2021:(14/04/2021)

Learn Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 14 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official web site TMT.com. Now, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 14th April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Anokhi mentioned how did ACP Ahir let him go.

Shaurya apologized Ahir and tells that he’s doing it as Anokhi is sitting tight for him to look at Holi.

He requests that he not separate them. Ahir tells has no objective to meddle of their relationship nonetheless assuming he believed he’s off-base or Anokhi troubled, he would seize Anokhi from him.

Shaurya requests that he proceed to dream and needs him Completely happy snare. Flashback closes. Shaurya speaks because of Anokhi for the sport plans.

Anokhi mentioned does he comprehend no matter else and Shaurya tells by implication. Anokhi needs Completely happy Holi to Anokhi. She’s going to depart when Shaurya stops her. Babli watches them collectively.

Shaurya tells that his Holi can’t be upbeat but as he didn’t make a distinction Colours on her and inquires as as to if she’s hanging tight for any person.

Anokhi tells even he didn’t have any vital bearing tones on him and mentioned one thing related. Shaurya wants to use colours first but Anokhi challenges him that he ought to use first. The 2 of them make an association whereas Anokhi flees.

Babli discovers Anokhi and inquires as as to if nonetheless she didn’t click on footage. She tells she’s sitting tight for Ps and Babli mentioned who’s Ps. Anokhi speaks it’s Shaurya and concocts a rationalization.

Babli tells she was watching the adjustment in her from the time Shaurya remained along with her at lodging. She will get some details about the factor she’s doing. Shaurya welcomes everyone and Devi mentioned the place he was.

Shaurya tells he was occupied with some work and begins taking part in Holi with them using blossoms. Anokhi watches Shaurya and redirects Babli’s consideration.

Shaurya and Anokhi start taking part in Holi with out considering typically about their encompassing. Devi, Gayathri, and Kanchan watch it shocked. Devi requests that Shagun are available. Shagun comes there and watches Anokhi and Shaurya taking part in Holi close to each other.

Others additionally get shocked listening to it. Shagun flees heartbroken and Devi follows her. Kanchan will get frightened about Devi watching Shaurya and Anokhi’s sentiment. Gayathri faults Kanchan for the catastrophe.

Devi mentioned Shagun the place she’s going. Shagun defies Devi about deceptive her. She speaks she perceived what Shaurya seems to be like at her and he by no means took a gander at her with so many adoration.

Subsequent-Day Present Replace: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani fifteenth April 2021 Written Replace