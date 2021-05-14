Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Anokhi reveals about the kidnapper

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with everyone getting shocked seeing Shaurya’s kidnapping video. Devi and everyone cry. Devi says don’t know they gave him any food or not. Aastha says he has wounds on his body, they had beaten him a lot. Shaan gets a message. He says kidnapper has sent the address. Ahir asks who will come with me, its time to catch the kidnapper and free Shaurya. Anokhi shouts Vineet, you have kidnapped Shaurya. Vineet says actually… She says I didn’t think you will do this, its a crime, its a criminal. The goon gets a knife.

Vineet says you have no proof. She asks where is Shaurya. He says I don’t know, this man has hidden him. The goon says she got to know everything, I won’t leave him. Vineet stops him. She screams. He pushes the goon. Anokhi beats the goon with a stick. The goon runs away. Babli talks to Kanchan. She says I really liked the shopping. Kanchan says you have shown much courage, you are really an example. Babli says Anokhi gave me courage, she is very strong. She asks Babli to call Anokhi. Yash calls her and says we had to go to the family. Kanchan says yes, but we need time to reach there. She says I m learning politics game of Saberwal family. They go for shopping again. Ahir, Shaan, Tej and Alok go with the police team. They look for Shaurya. Tej says this is the location, he isn’t our employee to come on time, keep calm. Shaan gets the kidnapper’s call. He says I got 10 lakhs. The goon asks for 50 lakhs. Shaan says but you told 10 lakhs, I got 10 lakhs and some more money, return my son. The goon says get 50 lakhs by tomorrow. Ahir asks Shaan to talk further. The call ends. They all worry. Vineet says trust me, I didn’t do anything. Anokhi scolds him.

She says Shaurya has to be fine, then you will get saved, if anything happens to him, then I will get you punished. He says I m not a criminal, I was trapped, I lost money in casino, Babli’s show got cancelled. She says don’t blame her. He says she also has expenses. She says you are so shameless, she will sell her jewellery, she will not drink water by the kidnapping money. He says I had taken a loan, they would have killed me. She says you will die by the law now, come with me. He pushes her and runs away. She sees the ropes and blood stains there. Tej and everyone return home. Devi and Aastha ask for Shaurya. Anokhi cries seeing the blood. She says so sorry, I didn’t know you are in pain, I was partying there, I m feeling so guilty, I don’t want anything wrong to happen, I won’t lose. Devi asks did they increase the amount, why. She asks where is Shaurya, why didn’t he come. Tej asks her to calm down. Ahir says your health will get bad if you panic, we will get Shaurya, and also catch the kidnappers, trust me. Shagun asks who are the kidnappers, what do they want. Anokhi comes there and says I know who are the kidnappers. They get shocked.

Devi says you know, you said you didn’t know about Shaurya, how did you know now. Aastha says let her speak first. She asks Anokhi what do you know. Shaan asks Anokhi to say. Ahir says you are saying a big thing, you would have some proof, who is he, we don’t have time, say something. Anokhi gives Shaurya’s watch. Vineet packs her bags. He says I m leaving, you can do what you want, you stay here with your sister, I m going my home, don’t think to come to my home. He leaves. Babli looks on. She hears Anokhi’s audio. She runs to stop Vineet. Devi says its Shaurya’s watch, how did you get this. Anokhi says I got this from my sister’s room, I could reach kidnappers. Shagun asks who is the kidnapper. Anokhi says Vineet, my brother-in-law, Babli’s husband. They get shocked.

Devi gives money to Anokhi for saying kidnapper’s name. She asks her to get lost. Ahir and Anokhi look for Shaurya. Shaurya kicks a tin. She turns to see.



