Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 14th May 2021 Written update: Anokhi reveals the truth Sabherwals.

The episode starts with kidnapper sending Shaurya video to Sabherwals. Devi and Aastha cry seeing his condition. Shaan gets message from kidnapper regarding the address. Ahir and Tej decides to go to rescue Shaurya. Anokhi shouts Vineet’s name and confronts him whether he kidnapped Shaurya. She feels disgusted at his actions and decides to call police. She where is Shaurya and Vineet says he doesn’t know. He points at the kidnapper and says that he hid him somewhere. The kidnapper tries attacking Anokhi but Vineet pushes him. He runs away when Anokhi starts beating him. Kanchan finds Babli happy and asks the reason for it.

Babli says that whenever she goes to shopping she was given lots of instructions but today she enjoyed shopping with her. She thanks her for the same and Kanchan praises her for taking a bold step against her abusive husband. Babli says all these happened only because of Anokhi who stood with her. Kanchan asks Where’s Anokhi and why didn’t she call yet. Babli finds her battery dead and Kanchan offers her mobile. Yash calls her at the same time and Kanchan picks it up. He asks about joining the Sabherwals but Kanchan cuts the call. Babli wishes to take one more round around the market. Kanchan happily agrees and they leave.

Ahir, Shaan, Alok and Tej bring the money. Ahir hides with his team. Shaan gets 😯 as the kidnapper didn’t come yet. Tej makes him calm down when the kidnapper calls him. He demands 50 lakh and cuts the call. They gets panicked. Vineet on the other hand, tries justifying himself but Anokhi denies listening to him. She says that it’s their mistake to forgive him every time but not anymore. She says that she’s going to inform about him to police and swears to kill him if something happened with Shaurya.

Vineet pleads her to listen to him but Anokhi forcefully drags him. He leaves pushing her on floor. Anokhi notices the rope with which Shaurya was tied and finds blood near it. Aastha and Devi wait impatiently for Shaurya but finds everyone returning without Shaurya. Anokhi cries seeing the blood. She feels guilty for not understanding his condition. She blames herself for partying when he was suffering. She confesses that she still loves him.

Devi went out her frustration on Tej when Ahir comforts her. Shagun asks how can they find who’s the kidnapper. Anokhi says she knows who’s the kidnapper. Devi asks how she found out all of a sudden. Aastha asks her to let her say what she wants. Ahir too demands the same. Anokhi shows them Shaurya’s watch. Babli comes back to her room and finds Vineet packing his stuffs. He says that he’s going back home and asks her to never come back. He’s about to leave when Babli gets Anokhi’s voice message about Vineet. She gets shocked. Anokhi says that using the watch she found the kidnapper and its is Vineet Bhatia, her brother on law and her sister’s husband. Everyone gets shocked hearing it.

Precap : Devi gives money to Anokhi for revealing kidnapper name and asks her to leave. Ahir and Anokhi search for Shaurya.

