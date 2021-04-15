Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shagun proposes Shaurya – TMT Updates

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Shagun saying I missed you a lot, I m so pleased. She hugs Shaurya. He makes her away and says it means I had seen you within the rains, proper. She smiles. He says you had been there in holika dahan, what’s the brand new drama. Anokhi says the place is Shaurya. Shagun says I do know, I needed to see if you take care of me, I’ve seen you madly working after me. Anokhi says I’ll discover him. Shagun says sorry to bother you, however that is love. Shaurya leaves. Anokhi takes colors for Shaurya. Shagun says I can’t lose, I’ll make you mine, I do know you’re shocked and confused. Anokhi sees Shaurya leaving. She says what occurred to him. Shagun collides together with her.

Anokhi thinks what occurred to PS. Reema asks did you discuss to him. Shaurya says sure, due to Shagun. Anokhi says I couldn’t apply colors to him. Shaurya says how would I do know why Shagun got here again, I couldn’t say my emotions to Anokhi. Kanchan worries. Shaurya says I needed Anokhi to use the holi to me first, and I needed to use colors to her first. Kanchan asks why did Shagun come again. Devi says Shagun desires to be near Shaurya, SIAC had professor’s emptiness, Shagun had utilized. Alok says nice.

Shagun says I had utilized quickly after I obtained to know concerning the emptiness, I believed he will probably be pleased seeing my software, I don’t know if he’ll settle for it. Devi says don’t fear, go there with confidence, depart it to me. Shagun thanks her. FB ends. Devi says Alok, you must make it possible for she joins Shagun, I’ve satisfied Tej, Shaurya will do what’s good for college students, Shagun was one of many fav academics. He says sure.

Its morning, Anokhi messages Babli. Babli thinks what to do now. Vineet’s mum asks her to come back alongside for buying. Babli says I’ve abdomen ache, I can’t come at present, we could go tomorrow. Vineet’s mum says depart it, I’ll go alone. She goes. Babli feels sorry to lie. Shaurya comes to varsity. Anokhi seems at him. He asks how are you, the place did you go yesterday. Anokhi says I used to be there, don’t know the place you went, you didn’t let me apply colors or apply colors to me. He says sure. She says you left as profitable isn’t attainable. He says no, really, due to somebody. She asks are you high quality, did something occur. He says I needed to discuss one thing pressing, after I… A pupil comes and says principal is looking you. Shaurya says I’ll discuss to you later. He goes. Anokhi says he seems nervous. Babli comes and asks Anokhi to steer clear of him. Tej says interviews will begin subsequent week, Shaurya will get busy, we must always make appointment last at present. Shaurya comes. Alok says we now have finalized one candidate. Shaurya asks when did this occur. Tej says it wasn’t wanted. Alok says this candidate is superb. Shaurya asks who’s it. Tej says we’ll make you meet her. Shagun comes. Shaurya seems on.

Babli says if dad is aware of, then he’ll take her again and get you married. Anokhi says Shaurya additionally feels the identical like me. Babli says he’s wealthy, we now have no match, your dream gained’t get fulfilled, Shaurya and his household troubled you a large number, consider Aastha, they don’t need women such as you, they need wealthy women, neglect him. Shagun says I had come for spring break then didn’t want to return. Tej says good for you and SIAC, we appointed you discovering your resume sturdy. He says if anybody has any objection, then inform me, that is her final spherical. Alok says its good, college students like her, I’ll go together with Shaurya’s resolution. Tej says Shaan mentioned okay, the choice depends upon you now, sure or no. Shaurya welcomes Shagun. Alok says you’re taking her and introduce her to the scholars. Shaurya says sure, in any case, her college students miss her. They go.

Tej and Alok smile. Alok messages Devi that Shagun’s entry has occurred in SIAC. Reema asks Anokhi to go and apply colors to Shaurya, discover any new excuse, can’t you do that. Anokhi says I gained’t go till he calls me. Reema says if I used to be in your house, then I might have informed him. Shaurya palms over the information and papers for overview to Shagun. She says we had some incomplete queries. He asks her to mail it. She says I can see the massive change, Shaurya I’ll fulfill your expectations. He says I’ve no expectations, you recognize your job, no must get critical. She says I m critical about you and our relationship. Reema says go together with the price range record, get it authorised by Shaurya. Anokhi smiles. Shaurya says I will probably be there if you need assist. Shagun says I need your love similar to earlier than.



Anokhi says PS invited me, is that this a date. Reema says I m certain he likes western, I’ve seen Shagun carrying western, he was engaged to Shagun. Anokhi will get shocked.

