Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 15th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani fifteenth April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 15 April 2021 (15/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Abstract Essential Story: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Essential Story Nonetheless Has To Come Please Maintain On with us…

Newscast Reside Days: Monday To Saturday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: fifteenth April 2021:(15/04/2021)

Learn Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 15 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official website TMT.com. Now, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Shaurya stops Shagun and inquires as as to whether it implies that she was actually there in each one of many spots he noticed beforehand.

Shagun tells sure and is glad that he really loves and actually focuses on her. Shaurya incapable to listen to her jabbering leaves the spot. Anokhi is searching for Shaurya to shading him.

Shagun imagines that he is likely to be shocked to watching her and swears herself to get him again at any expense.

Anokhi discovers Shaurya nonetheless Shaurya leaves with out watching her. Shagun additionally leaves whereas Anokhi considers what befell him. Anokhi is contemplating Shaurya when Kanchan and Reema individually meet his with Shaurya and Anokhi. They grew to become extra acquainted with that they didn’t play Holi.

Kanchan mentioned what occurred. He tells that he speaks Shagun returned and Kanchan inquires as to why. Shaurya speaks that he doesn’t have a clue nonetheless she ruined his Holi. He speaks he wanted to be shaded first by Anokhi and the opposite means round but Shagun ruined it.

Devi tells Alok that Shagun has gone after place in SIAC. She evaluations Shagun talking that she went after a place in SIAC to be shut with Shaurya. Devi requests that Alok make sure that Shagun lands a place in SIAC.

Alok tells it’s troublesome as prime managerial employees must concur together with Shaurya. Devi will get some details about Tej and Shaurya can’t deny on condition that Shagun’s capability. Kanchan hears the association from greater up. Reema will get some details about Babli. Babli will get Anokhi’s content material when her mom by marriage obtained down on her. Babli acts like sick and her relative leaves alone. Babli apologizes God for mendacity but she doesn’t have a alternative. Anokhi is planning for the fest and he or she discovers Shaurya coming there.

She disregards him when Reema welcomes him. Anokhi’s stuff tumbles down and Shaurya helps her.

Anokhi insults him for leaving whereas Shaurya stammers to answer. Shaurya goes to inform about Shagun when peon calls him talking Tej assembled him for convention. Shaurya leaves arising with rationalization whereas Anokhi thought-about what occurred. Babli holds Anokhi and requests that she get her mind straight. Tej and Alok are analyzing concerning the new educator. Shaurya comes there and the 2 of them acclaim about their determination of applicant. Shaurya will get shocked watching Shagun getting into.

Anokhi tells she tried but Babli speaks she wants to manage herself by a technique or one other. She reminds her about their dad and will get some details about all that she has gone by means of for her education.

Anokhi tells their feelings are shared but Babli really doesn’t get persuaded. She reviewed when Shaurya’s household offended her. She reminds her about Aastha mam and speaks they often lean towards pleasant wealthy younger women over them.

She requests that she deal with herself. Tej acclaims Shagun and Shagun speaks that she got here for spring break and doesn’t have any need to return.

Subsequent-Day Present Replace: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani sixteenth April 2021 Written Replace