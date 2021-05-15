Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 15th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Devi insults Anokhi

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 15th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Devi scolding Anokhi. She says you knew everything, you came now to tell us, did Vineet refuse to give your share, aren’t you ashamed to come now, we were asking you since 2 days, I knew you are behind his kidnapping. Aastha says no, Anokhi isn’t such a girl. Devi says she talks big things, she is a clever, cheap and ill-mannered girls. Anokhi says we shouldn’t waste time, its imp to find him. Ahir says she is right, its imp to find him, Anokhi, where did Vineet keep him. She tells him. Shaan says it means Shaurya isn’t there, where did the goon take him. Ahir says its fine, I will find him, we will find a lead from that place. Tej says I will call police, please find Shaurya and punish Vineet. Shaan says I will come along. Ahir says Shaan you are worried, your family needs you, kidnapper can call anytime.

Shaan says I will find Shaurya. Alok says kidnapper said he will call tomorrow. Ahir says he can change his plan, I don’t want to take any risk, kidnapper shouldn’t know that we got to know this, trust me. Shaan cries and says take care of my son’s safety, I beg you. Ahir says don’t worry, I won’t let anything happen to him. Aastha asks Anokhi to take care of herself. Ahir and Anokhi come to the place. They don’t see anything. Anokhi says the rope had blood, there were many things. Ahir says I think its a professional kidnapper, he removed everything. Anokhi shouts to Shaurya. She says I should have not left from here, I would have got Shaurya. Ahir asks her not to worry, they will find some clue, keep some faith, don’t worry. Shaurya tries to free himself. He kicks a tin. Anokhi turns to see. Ahir takes her. She says I can’t calm down, I love Shaurya, he isn’t here, I m helpless and can’t save him, you don’t know how it feels. Ahir smiles and says I just got to know it now, when the person you love is worried, how it feels. She says sorry, I didn’t mean that, don’t feel bad. He says its fine, you go home, I will wait for forensics team, Aastha needs you, you have seen kidnapper, its imp. Babli stops Vineet and asks about Shaurya. He gets angry and goes. Shagun blames Anokhi and says she is taking a revenge on you for the insult. Devi gets angry. Anokhi says its my mistake and my responsibility, because my relative has done this kidnapping. Aastha says its not your mistake, Vineet did the kidnapping. Shaan says strange, she never does wrong, but she plays a role in it. He gets upset and goes.

Anokhi says I don’t imagine what you are going through. Shagun says you should have thrown her out, she is taking an advantage, she is talking to Aastha like she would marry Shaurya when he comes, I wish you showed her place. Devi thinks. Yash comes to Kanchan. She says I don’t want to go back, I can take a stand for myself, I got courage from Babli, you can’t force me. She sees Babli crying. She asks what happened. Babli says Vineet, Shaurya… Yash asks what happened to Shurya. She cries. Shaan says they didn’t find anything. Anokhi says Babli didn’t reply. Aastha says call the resort and ask. Devi asks Anokhi to keep the money for telling the kidnapper’s name and get lost. Tej asks what are you saying. Devi says its good to get rid of such people soon. Anokhi takes the money. Devi smiles. Anokhi opens Shaurya’s pic and wards off bad sight by that money. She keeps the money there. She says I don’t need this money, give it to any poor or needy people, they will pray for Shaurya, maybe Shaurya comes back soon, I didn’t come here for money, but for Shaurya, for his love, you reminded me of my mum, she always told me to clear the illusion from heart at any cost, I hope this price is enough to clear you illusion, about finding Shaurya, we all are trying the same, I will not go anywhere till I find him, I can do anything to find him. Aastha smiles.

Precap:

Anokhi looks for Shaurya. Shaurya is tied up. She finds him and gets shocked. She frees him from the ropes and cries.



