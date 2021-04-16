Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shaurya asks Anokhi for a date – TMT Updates

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Shagun saying I’ve left my profession for you, you’re the love of my life. He says I can’t do something, I’ve emotions for any person else. She says you’re mendacity to me and your self, this could’t occur, you’ll be able to’t transfer on so quickly, don’t punish me for my mistake. She cries. He says relax, sit, what are you doing, will you surrender your research so simply, for what, life is greater than this, make new pals, get again a life in UK, perhaps you discover somebody higher than me. She says its not simple. He says its not robust. She says I do know you’ll be able to disguise your emotions due to your ego. He says no matter occurred was mistaken, I do know I had overreacted, you’re overreacting now, don’t make it a giant deal, many individuals have their engagements damaged, folks speak as pals after breakup, their selections are truthful. She says you didn’t say something.

He says however I m saying now, I imply it, I m actually sorry, I don’t need to destroy your future, if you wish to keep right here and examine, that’s okay, determination might be yours, I received’t decide you, for those who keep right here, we are able to keep nearly as good colleagues, that’s it, I do know you’re so gifted, you’re so fantastic, you need to let it go, you could profit the scholars, for those who don’t need to keep, that’s your selection. She says I don’t need to know this, you’re the love of my life, we are able to begin recent. He says I acquired your reply, take heed to me. She says attempt to perceive. Anokhi is available in and sees them holding palms. Shagun says thanks a lot. Shaurya says pleasure is all mine, you’ll get the whole lot on the entrance desk. Anokhi says sorry, I didn’t knock, I’ll come late. Shaurya introduces Shagun, new economics trainer. Anokhi greets her. Shagun says goodbye Shaurya. He says you’ll be able to name me Mr. Saberwal. Shagun goes. Anokhi asks what have been you saying. He asks what papers are these. She says funds checklist of the fest. He says I’ll speak within the accounts dept, go, I m little busy. She leaves. She says what occurred to him, why is he speaking to me like this, perhaps as a result of he didn’t win the problem. Anokhi stops Shagun and offers her bangle. She says I’ve seen you someplace. Shaurya seems at them. He calls them out and asks what’s the imp dialogue, can I make it easier to with one thing. Anokhi says its nothing imp, I got here to return this. Shaurya says college students are ready for us, we could. He goes.

He introduces Shagun to the scholars. Reema thinks Shagun is Shaurya’s ex-fiancee. Shagun addresses the scholars. Reema goes to name Anokhi. He asks her to attend. Anokhi and Shaurya see one another and smile. Shagun says I had studied in SIAC earlier than educating right here, you’ll be able to come to me for those who need assistance in regards to the fest, I’ll all the time be there. Shaurya says I m certain that Shagun won’t disappoint you, thanks.

Bebo asks did Shagun come again, that too as a professor, that’s fairly a information, does Shaurya know this. Kitty says sure, he launched her. Gayatri hears this. Babli will get Vineet’s message. She thinks what to do, I’ve to go residence. She says I’ve to go residence, Vineet and mummy ji are coming, I’ll do work tomorrow. She leaves. Gayatri and Kanchan speak about Shagun, why did she come again. Gayatri says perhaps Shagun has emotions for Shaurya. Kanchan says perhaps, else why would anybody come again leaving research and profession, Shaurya likes Anokhi, I do know it. Devi calls her out. Babli tries to get any rickshaw. Ahir passes by. He stops and says you’re Anokhi’s sister, proper, come, I’ll drop you residence, I do know what can occur there.

She sits within the automobile. He takes her. Anokhi stands on the ladder to repair the banner. Shagun thinks she might fall down, shall I ship somebody. Anokhi falls. Shaurya holds her. Anokhi smiles. He says sorry, my temper was off. He takes her apart. Shagun seems on. He says I need to ask you one thing, our match was incomplete. She says you left from the match. He says you may have referred to as me. She asks how would that assist, we couldn’t apply colors to one another. He says lets apply colors tonight on dinner. She asks to debate funds. He says no, date. She asks date. He asks why, you don’t need to go. She says I need to go, however, I by no means went on a date, I don’t know the way… He says its easy, come for dinner, order the fav dish, distinction is, I can’t feed you protein bar this time, the soup will be higher than Ahir’s restaurant soup. She asks him to determine the place to go. He says okay, I promise you, Ahir received’t hassle us this time, see you. He goes.



Shaurya waits for Anokhi. Anokhi will get prepared. Shagun comes there and meets Shaurya. Anokhi sees them and will get shocked.

