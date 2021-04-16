Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 16th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani sixteenth April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 16 April 2021 (16/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Abstract Essential Story: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Essential Story Nonetheless Has To Come Please Maintain On with us…

Newscast Stay Days: Monday To Friday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: sixteenth April 2021:(16/04/2021)

Learn Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 16 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official website TMT.com. Now, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with

Shaurya tells he couldn’t care much less her relationship beautiful him. Shaurya tells that he simply got here to surrender her obligations. Shagun drives herself on Shaurya talking ‘sorry’ for the previous. Shaurya closes her and yells at her that he has as of now affections for any individual.

Shagun denies trusts it as she tells he’s not such kind to proceed onward so with none downside.

Shaurya mentioned what’s occurring along with her as she discarded Cambridge for him. He mentioned requests that she return and concentrate on her investigations and proceed onward in her life.

Shaurya speaks that he blew up beforehand and now she’s going overboard. Shaurya tells even after separate not many people will in any case be companions and he wants one thing comparable.

He speaks that it’s her determination completely to select something she wishes to but nothing extra can happen between them. Shagun couldn’t are available in wording with the reality and speaks she will’t survive with out him. She has a go at drawing close to with him when Shaurya stops her advances.

Anokhi promptly bursts into the spot and is surprised to look at their place. Shagun handles the circumstance as if Shaurya was welcoming her.

Shaurya acquaints Shagun with Anokhi and the 2 of them welcome each other. Shagun leaves for her group when Shaurya her to name her Mr. Sabherwal.Anokhi goes into the room and has a go at speaking with Shaurya about yesterday but modifications the topic detecting his mind-set.

She discovers Shaurya strained and consequently leaves the spot befuddled. Anokhi calls out for Shagun. Shagun stops and Anokhi arms her possessions to Shagun and thinks that she noticed her someplace earlier than Shaurya watches them chatting with each other and hinders within the center. He removes Shagun for presentation.

Shagun acquaints Shagun with every understudy. Reema colleges that Shagun is Shaurya’s ex fiancee. Shagun welcomes the understudies and Shaurya felt awkward when she contacts him.

Reema has a go at telling Anokhi relating to Shagun nonetheless Shaurya interferes along with her. She leaves whereas Anokhi will get befuddled. Shagun tells about herself and SIAC and her affiliation with it.

Subsequent-Day Present Replace: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani seventeenth April 2021 Written Replace