Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 17th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shaurya and Anokhi prepare for their date – TMT Updates

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani seventeenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Shaurya saying what shall I put on, formals or casuals. Anokhi asks what shall I put on, I’ve nothing, see who invited me for dinner, is that this a date, its my first date. Shaurya thinks what would she put on on our first date, no thought, else I might have matched. She checks footwear and says it’ll look unusual if I put on heels, shall I put on sneakers, no, what shall I put on. They each fall in a dilemma. Jo tera hovega…performs…. Reema comes there. Kanchan and Gayatri see Devi. Devi says you are worried for everybody’s marriage, besides your individual marriage, it’s possible you’ll finish your relation with Saberwal household, watch out, if I hear that you’re filling nonsense in Shaurya’s thoughts, then we are going to go to drop you to your Maayka, this time completely.

Ahir asks did you come to satisfy Anokhi. Babli says sure. He says I’ve to see this fest now. She says I m simply serving to her. Ahir says I want Shaurya is aware of her hardwork, he all the time troubles her. She says you are worried for Anokhi lots. He says we’re good buddies. She says Shaurya can be an excellent good friend now, this friendship can change right into a relation if tried nicely. She asks him to cease the automotive. He says I perceive, your home remains to be away, I m not simply Anokhi’s good friend, however each lady’s good friend who desires assist, don’t fear, I m right here. She thanks him and says I’ll name you if wanted. Anokhi asks Reema to assist her. She says I m happening a date with Shaurya. Reema laughs and dances. She asks the place are you going. Anokhi says I don’t know, wherever he takes me. She asks Reema to assist her. Reema says I m positive he likes western, I’ve seen Shagun sporting western.

Anokhi asks how is that associated to her. Kanchan asks what did I do. Gayatri says Shagun has come again, she is instructing in our faculty. Devi says I assumed she left from our lives without end. Tej asks about their assembly. Reema says Anokhi, I needed to inform you one thing, Shaurya was engaged to Shagun, she was his fiancee, I didn’t get time to say this. Anokhi is shocked. Devi says Kanchan and Gayatri are nervous that Shagun joined the faculty. Tej scolds them. Gayatri says we had been nervous for Shaurya. Devi says I m there for that. Tej says we fear extra for him, we requested Shaurya earlier than appointing Shagun, he had no downside. Devi says women don’t have an effect on his resolution, be it any lady. She goes. Reema says the complete world is aware of about their breakup, Shagun left him and went to UK, Shaurya didn’t go after her, I don’t assume there’s something between them, don’t fear. Anokhi says I m nervous. Reema says you might be petrified of Shagun. Anokhi says shut up. Reema asks her to prepare.

Shaurya involves the restaurant. He says I m behaving like a youngster, so I got here earlier than time, what shall I do now, I’ll discover a good desk. Anokhi will get prepared. Reema says I m jealous of Shaurya, come on date with me. Anokhi laughs. She says I acquired so late. Reema jokes. She asks Anokhi to go. Shaurya says I ought to have picked up Anokhi from the hostel, I assumed it’ll get awkward. Shaurya thinks to name her. Anokhi smiles and goes. Kitty and others speak about Shaurya and Shagun. Kitty says I do know Shaurya didn’t transfer on, he loves Shagun and desires to marry her. Anokhi will get shocked. Kitty says when Devi requested her about his life accomplice, he described Shagun, so its clear, she has come for Shaurya, they love one another. She cries and runs. Ya rabba…performs….



Precap:

Anokhi says Shagun was your fiancee. Shaurya says sure, its true, we cherished one another, its throughout, as a result of I like you Anokhi.

Replace Credit score to: Amena