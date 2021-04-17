Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 17th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani seventeenth April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 17 April 2021 (17/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Abstract Principal Story: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Principal Story Nonetheless Has To Come Please Maintain On with us…

Newscast Stay Days: Monday To Saturday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: seventeenth April 2021:(17/04/2021)

Learn Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 17 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official website TMT.com. Now, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani seventeenth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Gayathri finds out if Shaurya mentioned he had affections for Anokhi. Kanchan goes to contend when Devi calls her.

Devi cautions to interrupt attaches along with her on the off probability that she certainly makes an attempt to work Shaurya’s mind with pointless musings. Kanchan will get shocked.

Babli tells Ahir that she’s there to help Anokhi with fest. Ahir is raring to observe the fest now. Babli and Ahir involves strategy residence and Ahir speaks that he’s not solely Anokhi’s companion but as well as every younger woman’s companion who would possibly want to stay on their toes.

Babli acknowledges his phrases and vows to name him on the off probability that she fully his help. The 2 of them bid bye.

Reema turns into extra acquainted with about Shaurya and Anokhi’s date and will get energized. She prods Anokhi and Anokhi turns into flushed. Reema thinks about what to make her put on ahs picks Western as Shagun is likewise dressed western.

Anokhi mentioned what’s the connection with Shagun. Reema delays a chunk. Kanchan has a go at providing an evidence to Devi when Gayathri advises Devi about Shagun. Devi insults them when Tej comes there. Reema uncovers to Anokhi that Shagun was Shaurya’s ex-fiancee.

Devi tells Tej that Kanchan and Gayathri are vexed that Shagun joined SIAC. Tej insults them talking that within the occasion that he must take their consent previous to delegating anyone. Gayathri speaks that they’re merely careworn over Shaurya.

