Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Anokhi reaches Shaurya

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Yash and Kanchan coming home. They ask about Shaurya. Tej and Shaan say we are waiting for kidnapper’s call. Goon comes there and sees the villa. Anokhi talks to Babli on call. Kanchan says we have to pray for Shaurya. Anokhi says I made a mistake, I didn’t know what is happening with him. Kanchan says you were also worried at that time, its alright, don’t blame yourself. Anokhi says I will find him, take care, I will do my work. Kanchan asks what. Anokhi comes to the same place. Shaurya is tied up. He tries to call her out. Kidnapper calls Shaan and says I will tell you the place in two hours. Shaan asks how will we arrange big amount so soon. Kidnapper warns him not to inform police. Shaan says nothing should happen to my son, you will get money. Anokhi cries and rests her head on a wall. Shaurya calls her again.

She says its Shaurya’s voice. She calls him out and asks where are you. She says the voice is coming from behind. She tries to find a way. Shaan says how will we arrange 50 lakhs in two hours. Ahir says I have an idea, we will lie to the kidnapper, there is no way, he won’t come to meet us if we refuse, we will catch him. Shaan says if you can’t catch him then, I m thankful for your support, but Shaurya’s safety is imp, we don’t have to take the risk, we will take a day’s time and know that Shaurya is safe. Devi goes and puts all her jewellery in the bowl. Aastha and others also put their jewellery. Shaan asks what are you doing. Devi says an attempt to save my son, Tej isn’t here, don’t know how will he arrange money, tell me if you have another way. Shaan says don’t do this, I will talk to Tej, he will find a solution. He calls Tej.

He says money is arranged, Tej spoke to manager, we can get money from SIAC current account, kidnapper has sent location, we should go to bank first. He asks Yash to stay with the family. Ahir asks Shaan to stay careful of the kidnapper, wear the earpiece, they can talk. Shaan asks will he doubt. Ahir says no, trust me. Anokhi says there is no way to get inside. They cry. She asks him to answer, can he hear her. He faints.

Shaan, Ahir and police team come to the place to meet the goon. Ahir says he shouldn’t doubt that we are here. Shaan says he asked me to keep the bag here, be careful. Goon comes there to take the bag. Ahir sees him. Goon sees the police. He gets angry. He spreads the smoke and runs away with the money. Ahir says it means that pest control man… Shaan says he left with the money, it was your responsibility. Ahir calls and says kidnapper has run away. Kidnapper comes there. Anokhi hides and hears him. Goon says I won’t leave Shaurya now, I have money and their son also. She thinks to find Shaurya. He gets a call. He says I got the money, 50 lakhs, Vineet got scared and run away, we can get more money, think of something. He goes and checks the table. Anokhi hides.

Precap:

Anokhi cries and frees Shaurya. Jo tera hoga….plays… Devi and everyone come there. Anokhi goes away.



Update Credit to: Amena