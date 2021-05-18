Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Anokhi rescues Shaurya

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 18th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Kanchan saying when did Vineet kidnap Shaurya, he was in front of us all the time in Goa, he showed everything is normal. Yash worries. Devi asks were you here in Goa, didn’t you go back to Chandigarh, I expected this from Kanchan, not you, I thought you care for family. Yash says we were going to say. Devi says Shaurya is missing, we are so worried, its good Tej and Alok aren’t here. Aastha says this is not the time to talk this, we should focus on finding Shaurya. She asks Kanchan to recall if Vineet disappeared in the middle or talk to someone on call. Kanchan says no. Anokhi doesn’t get network. She says what shall I do. Ahir says kidnapper can’t escape now. Shaan says I just want my son. Ahir says try to understand. Shaan gets angry. Aastha asks what’s this way to talk to someone, Ahir wasn’t on duty, he is helping us, don’t get angry, Shaurya won’t come back this way. Goon counts the money. Anokhi tries to run. Ahir tries to get cctv footages. He calls Anokhi. She answers and tells everything. He asks are you sure, you think Shaurya is there, seriously.

Anokhi says no, Shaurya is here, I heard his voice, kidnapper is also here. He asks her to hide and not get scared, he is coming, nothing will happen to them. He ends call. He says Anokhi said Shaurya is at the same place, kidnapper is also there, I have to leave, stay here. Goon sees Anokhi. Babli gets worried and says Vineet has run away after doing such a thing. Vineet comes back to get the ID. Babli doesn’t see him. He looks for his ID. Babli comes to the room and shows his ID. Goon catches Anokhi at gun point. Vineet asks for his ID. Babli says come with me to Ahir, you tell me about Shaurya. He catches her and says give me the card, I won’t do anything. He gets the chloroform. She throws something at him and takes his gun. He says no, stop.

Vineet says you are a weak girl, give me the id. He looks for the id. Babli takes a vase and thinks I m not weak. She hits on his head. He falls down. Anokhi says tell me how to reach Shaurya. Goon asks her to give the gun. She threatens him. Goon asks her to go from underground passage, Shaurya is there. She asks him to smell the chloroform now, if he wants to be alive, else she will shoot. He smells the chloroform. He faints down. She hits him and checks. She ties him up. She goes to Shaurya. She sees him tied up. She cries and hugs him. She asks him to open eyes. He gets conscious. He sees her. Jo tera hoga….plays… He says Anokhi. Ahir and family come there. Anokhi goes back. Devi asks Shaurya are you fine.



Precap:

Devi asks Shaurya to get engaged. She coughs. He asks her to take medicines. She insists. He makes Shagun wear the ring. Shagun smiles.

Update Credit to: Amena