Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shaurya and Shagun’s Date – TMT Updates

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode

The Episode begins with Anokhi saying I cannot go, there is no such thing as a match between Shaurya and me, why did I feel so. She cries. Shaurya calls her. He says she isn’t answering, what’s her drawback. Reema comes and asks did you go on date or not. Anokhi tells every little thing about Shaurya and Shagun. She says I m so silly, I heard Kitty saying that, she is his cousin. Reema says don’t consider Kitty, don’t assume a lot, when you have a doubt, then ask him. Anokhi asks shall I ask him if he nonetheless loves Shagun. Reema says he had requested you for a date. Anokhi says perhaps he was time passing with me. Reema says love is from coronary heart, go and get a readability.

Anokhi says I can’t tolerate if he says sure. Shaurya says actually sorry, I m ready for somebody, I’ll order quickly. Vineet and his mum watch for Babli. Babli comes residence. He asks her to depart the home. Babli says hearken to me, don’t name dad. He pushes her. He sees the cash fallen. He asks what’s all this, how did you get it, did you steal. His mum asks are you doing any flawed work. Babli says no, hearken to me, I m serving to Anokhi in SIAC fest, they gave me cash for organizing the fest, name Anokhi and ask about it. His mum asks him to regulate her. Vineet says its not dangerous to get cash, let her work, we are able to get pleasure from, she’s going to do work from home and outdoors additionally, is there extra work. Babli says sure, I spoke for work. He counts the cash.

Shaurya says why does Anokhi do that all the time. Devi asks Shagun to go to the restaurant, Shaurya has gone there with pals. Shagun smiles and asks what if he refuses to me. Devi says it is not going to matter, the possibility is nice, you shouldn’t miss this opportunity. She thinks I had heard Shaurya and Kanchan speaking, I received to know that Shaurya is taking that woman for dinner. Shaurya sees Shagun and says you… She says what a pleasing shock. He says its a shock, what are you doing right here. She says identical factor as you, I believed to do that restaurant, did you come alongside, the place is your organization. He says I’ve modified, I m making an attempt to study to get pleasure from personal firm, I m executed with this place, I’ve to depart. Shagun says we each are alone, I m simply asking for an off-the-cuff dinner, you mentioned you’ve gotten moved on, however you aren’t positive, you might be scared that our romance can rekindle, so you might be refusing for dinner. He says I m not scared for something. She will get glad. She messages Devi and thanks her. Devi smiles studying her message.

Tej jokes. She asks did Shagun be a part of. He says sure. She says I instructed you, Shaurya gained’t have any objection, their jodi was good, can’t we attempt to unite them once more. Kanchan will get offended and says by no means, I do know Shaurya, he doesn’t love Shagun now. Gayatri stops her. Kanchan says please, we should always know Shaurya’s likes and dislikes, as an alternative what’s appropriate for this home, Shaurya has to marry, not this household. Alok and Gayatri cease her. Devi scolds Kanchan and asks her to depart the home. Kanchan says I additionally assume I ought to go.

Devi stops Gayatri and says management her. Kanchan says somebody is required to regulate you. Anokhi says you might be proper, Reema, I ought to ask Shaurya as soon as, perhaps I m overthinking, I ought to make clear. Shagun thanks Shaurya. He says now you might be being formal, its okay, if we might be pals. She says and colleagues. He says I m so glad to have a traditional dialog. She says you’d be lacking your college students. He says sure, they’re candy. She says I additionally missed my college students, they organized an enormous farewell celebration for me. He says I do know, actually they organized a birthday celebration for me.

She says college students despatched flowers at my residence. He says you don’t like roses. She says I m distinctive. She holds his hand. He makes her hand away. Anokhi comes and sees them collectively. Dil jude bina hello …performs… Anokhi cries and steps again.

Precap:

Anokhi says I’ve seen it clearly, I believed we had develop into pals, she was your fiancee. Shaurya says sure, its true, we had been in love, its throughout now, as a result of I really like you Anokhi.



Replace Credit score to: Amena