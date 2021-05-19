Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 19th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Shaurya Yearns to meet Anokhi

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 19th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Anokhi going outside and sitting sad. Ahir comes to her. Devi and Shaan ask Shaurya how is he. Shaurya asks where is Anokhi. Aastha goes to call Anokhi. Devi says we shall take Shaurya home, call a doctor home. Aastha hugs Anokhi and says thanks for saving Shaurya’s life, you are brave, come with me, you should be there. Anokhi says no, he is with family, I should be here. Shaan and Yash get Shaurya outside. Shaurya sees Anokhi and goes to her. Shagun brings the car in between and stops Shaurya. Shagun takes Shaurya with him. He stops Shagun and says I m okay. He goes to Anokhi. He falls down. Everyone holds him. Anokhi cries.

Shaurya leaves with Shagun and family. Devi sees Anokhi and says thanks. Anokhi says don’t say, you would be blaming me in the heart. Devi says its not wrong. Anokhi says its not right, you got your lost son, I got my lost respect, you blamed me for losing you, you got him because of me. She leaves. Shaurya is resting. Devi come and asks how is he, did doctor come. Gayatri says yes, doctor checked him. Devi asks did he ask for tests. Yash says we will get tests done. Shaurya says I m fine, I just want to meet Anokhi and clear her doubts.

Shagun cries and leaves. Ahir asks Anokhi are you fine. She says no, but I will be fine. They come to Babli’s room and see Vineet tied up. Babli keeps an eye on Vineet. Vineet pushes Anokhi and Ahir. He runs away. Ahir follows him. Devi asks what happened Shagun, why did you come out. Shagun says before Shaurya ousted me, I thought to leave. Devi says you were so confident before, what happened now. Shagun says you were in my favor, I think you are in Anokhi’s favor now. Devi says I don’t like her. Shagun says you said Aastha that you did wrong to push Shaurya, don’t say you didn’t tell this. Ahir runs after Vineet. Anokhi and Babli see Vineet running and follow.

Anokhi makes Vineet fall down. Shagun says you taught me a big lesson, we shouldn’t trust anyone, I came here on your saying, I trusted you, you think Anokhi is the best for him. Ahir arrests Vineet. Vineet says I will see all of you, I m a lawyer. Ahir says you know how long will you get jailed for kidnapping. Police takes Vineet. Vineet says I won’t leave anyone. Devi asks what wrong did I say, I had told this because I wanted Shaurya to marry you. Shagun says get him married to Anokhi, he will be happy even if his life gets ruined. Devi stops her. Anokhi asks are you fine. She hugs Babli and says we will make everything fine. Babli says yes, we have to be strong. Ahir smiles and gives her dupatta. He asks were you in police before. Babli smiles. He says you are brave. They salute Babli. Anokhi says everyone is with Shaurya to take care of him. Devi says its decided that Shaurya will marry just you, not Anokhi, whatever it takes. Shagun thanks her and hugs.

She thinks much things are at stake for me. Shaan says let him sleep, he will have weakness for some days, we have to take care of him. Aastha cries. Shaan consoles her and says Shaurya is fine, he is with us. She says I will leave. He asks her not to worry. She says he will be restless to meet Anokhi. Anokhi sleeps. Babli says she was tired, she slept, she will have her own questions when she wakes up, what happened there. Ahir says Shaurya wanted to meet her and felt unwell. She says poor Anokhi. He says she is very brave. Babli says if a thing is hit repeatedly, it breaks, this shouldn’t happen with her courage. He says no, we are there for her. She says we have to keep her away from Shaurya. He says yes, she saved Shaurya, his family blamed her, they can do anything, they fixed his engagement without his wish, it can happen when she wants, its her life, her decision. He goes. Babli prays for Anokhi.



Precap:

Devi acts unwell and gets Shaurya engaged to Shagun. Shaurya meets Anokhi and fills sindoor in her maang.

