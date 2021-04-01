ENTERTAINMENT

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, 1st April 2021, Written Update, ACP Makes Rift Between Anokhi and Shaurya?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

We are back with the written update of the Star Plus serial named “Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani“. The episode begins with Shaurya as he asks the students about Reema and Anokhi. They tell him that they both won’t come. Students start ordering and Shaurya gets upset as Anokhi is not coming. Ahir and Anokhi meet each other and he gives her a gift. Ahir asks her for a lunch. At the restaurant, Kitty is talking wrong about Anokhi and Shaurya gets angry to hear her. Shaurya is thinking about why he is not enjoying it and wonders if he is upset because Anokhi is not here.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

Ahir and Anokhi reach the same restaurant and Shaurya notices her there. He goes to meet her and give her flowers but stop seeing Ahir there and gets angry. On the other hand, Devi goes to meet Shagun and congratulates her to come back. Shagun questions her that how she knows about her return to India. She tells her that she comes to meet her as Shaurya’s Badi Maa, not as Mrs. Saberwal. Students are teasing him for the same in the restaurant.  Devi asks Shagun if she still has feelings for Shaurya. Shagun reminisces the past and tells her that there is nothing between them.

But Devi tells her that Shaurya still has a soft corner for her. Shaurya asks the students if they have no problem go to another restaurant and the Students agree with him. Everyone leaves from there. Shagun asks her what is she trying to say as she has moved forward in her life and that was not easy for her at all. But Devi continuously trying to convince her. Shagun says to her that she didn’t even speak with him after their broke-up. She says she requested a lot but Shaurya ignores her. Shaurya gets angry with Kitty and asks her to pay the bill. Ahir and Anokhi sit at the same table.

Read More:

On the other hand, Shagun says to Devi that nothing can happen now as it is too late for all this. She asks her if she comes to her at the behest of Shaurya. Devi says no. Then she says to her that her efforts are a waste then. Devi asks her if she still loves Shaurya. Shagun gets num. Ahir and Shaurya meet each other and insult. Anokhi tries to stop them but Shaurya asks her to keep silent. Anokhi gets shocked seeing Shaurya’a’s anger. Watch the full episode of “Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani” on Star Plus at 7 PM. Stay Connected With Us At Getindianews.com

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
419
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
385
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
377
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
366
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
360
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
334
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
329
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
318
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
309
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
302
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top