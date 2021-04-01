Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, 1st April 2021, Written Update, ACP Makes Rift Between Anokhi and Shaurya?

We are back with the written update of the Star Plus serial named “Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani“. The episode begins with Shaurya as he asks the students about Reema and Anokhi. They tell him that they both won’t come. Students start ordering and Shaurya gets upset as Anokhi is not coming. Ahir and Anokhi meet each other and he gives her a gift. Ahir asks her for a lunch. At the restaurant, Kitty is talking wrong about Anokhi and Shaurya gets angry to hear her. Shaurya is thinking about why he is not enjoying it and wonders if he is upset because Anokhi is not here.
Ahir and Anokhi reach the same restaurant and Shaurya notices her there. He goes to meet her and give her flowers but stop seeing Ahir there and gets angry. On the other hand, Devi goes to meet Shagun and congratulates her to come back. Shagun questions her that how she knows about her return to India. She tells her that she comes to meet her as Shaurya’s Badi Maa, not as Mrs. Saberwal. Students are teasing him for the same in the restaurant. Devi asks Shagun if she still has feelings for Shaurya. Shagun reminisces the past and tells her that there is nothing between them.
But Devi tells her that Shaurya still has a soft corner for her. Shaurya asks the students if they have no problem go to another restaurant and the Students agree with him. Everyone leaves from there. Shagun asks her what is she trying to say as she has moved forward in her life and that was not easy for her at all. But Devi continuously trying to convince her. Shagun says to her that she didn’t even speak with him after their broke-up. She says she requested a lot but Shaurya ignores her. Shaurya gets angry with Kitty and asks her to pay the bill. Ahir and Anokhi sit at the same table.
On the other hand, Shagun says to Devi that nothing can happen now as it is too late for all this. She asks her if she comes to her at the behest of Shaurya. Devi says no. Then she says to her that her efforts are a waste then. Devi asks her if she still loves Shaurya. Shagun gets num. Ahir and Shaurya meet each other and insult. Anokhi tries to stop them but Shaurya asks her to keep silent. Anokhi gets shocked seeing Shaurya'a's anger.