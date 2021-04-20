Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shaurya confesses love to Anokhi – TMT Updates

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani twentieth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Anokhi crying and working away. Shagun says lets order desserts. Shaurya says no, not now, I’ve to satisfy somebody, I’ll see you. He leaves. Anokhi returns to the hostel room. Reema asks what occurred, inform me. Anokhi says Kitty is his cousin, I informed you she can be saying the reality, I’ve gone there and noticed Shaurya with Shagun, they have been joyful collectively, he known as me to clear the matter, he doesn’t love me however Shagun, I m so silly to assume that he loves me. Reema consoles her and hugs. Reema thinks Shaurya didn’t do that proper. Shaurya calls Anokhi. Reema solutions the decision.

She says Anokhi is in washroom, she has cried loads. He asks what, why is she crying, give her the telephone. She says due to you, sorry to be impolite, its the reality. He asks what’s the issue, inform me, I m ready for her on the restaurant, why didn’t she come. Reema says she had come, she had seen you and Shagun collectively, she heard about you each in school. He asks what, she misunderstood, ask her to return to speak to me, get her any how. Reema says I don’t assume she would come. He says do as I say if you take care of your good friend. Anokhi comes. Reema says mess bought shut, we are able to’t have dinner. Anokhi says I’ll get chips for you, I m not hungry. Reema says we are going to go to the gate and have meals on the stalls. Anokhi says no want. Reema insists. Anokhi says effective, come. Reema says I forgot one thing, you go, order paneer Naan for me, I’ll get clean up and are available. Anokhi goes. Reema smiles.

Anokhi comes downstairs and sees Shaurya. He decorates dinner on a desk. He says welcome, you realized that you just ditched me immediately. She asks did I. He says sure, folks have been laughing at me on the restaurant. She says not a lot as you have been laughing. He says each chuckle can’t be of happiness, it may be for courtesy or a pleasant gesture, come, is there something much less, don’t spoil the temper. Anokhi says your night went nicely, my night went worse, good evening. He says I don’t need something to get in your thoughts, do you could have some drawback. She says I’ve seen it with my eyes, you’re keen on Shagun, I don’t match wherever on this. He asks what.

She says I believed we turned buddies, no good friend does this as you probably did with me, why did you name me there, that too on date, if you needed to dine with them. He says I needed to spend time with you, you didn’t come or reply my calls, Shagun got here there, what can I do, what flawed did I do, she requested me, I used to be leaving. She says you had known as me to insult me, that I don’t stand in entrance of Shagun. Shaurya says pay attention. She says she was your fiancee, you continue to love her, so she has come again, its proper, she is such as you, she belongs to a wealthy household, she is clever and sensible, we’ve no match. He says no. She asks how shall I consider that… He says I used to be saying it, you assume I m mendacity, what are you saying, I didn’t assume this matter will come out this manner, its true that Shagun was my fiancee, is true that we cherished one another, its throughout now, you recognize why, as a result of I like you, you silly woman, I like you Anokhi. She seems to be at him. He says I can’t consider anybody else. Fundamental tenu samjhawan….performs…

Anokhi says I gained’t get scared for those who shout that you just love me, I do know why did you say this to make me consider that there’s nothing between you and Shagun, how can’t I ignore what I’ve seen. He says effective, I m mendacity, do what you want, why shall I give the rationale, I did all this for you. He throws the desk away. He will get indignant and says you don’t perceive, what shall I proof you. She asks did you settle for my problem to persuade me and break my coronary heart to chuckle at me, you’re doing this for revenge, what did I do. She cries and says I don’t need to become involved in your sport, hold me out of this, you inform I like you to Shagun. He holds her and asks what happiness will I get by taking revenge, I like you Anokhi. She says you’re mendacity, its all a lie. He says okay effective, don’t consider it, come to me if you belief me, perceive, the reality is, I like you, you don’t respect it, that’s your drawback, do no matter you need. She goes. He thinks why does this occur with us at all times, issues get spoiled as an alternative getting higher.

