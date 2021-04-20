ENTERTAINMENT

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 20th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 20th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist - Firstpostofindia

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani twentieth April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 20 April 2021 (20/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Abstract Predominant Story: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Predominant Story Nonetheless Has To Come Please Maintain On with us…

Newscast Stay Days: Monday To Saturday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: twentieth April 2021:(20/04/2021)

Now, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani twentieth April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Reema mentioned what occurred. Anokhi tells that Kitty was right. Anokhi clarifies about no matter occurred.

She tells that the 2 of them are altogether totally different whereas he adores Shagun. She chides herself for instinct like that about Shaurya.

Reema reassures her and embraces her. Reema believes that Shaurya didn’t do proper. Reema will get Shaurya’s name. She speaks Anokhi is within the washroom and is exceptionally vexed and is crying gravely.

Shaurya mentioned what occurred when Reema clarified issues. He tells that she completely misjudged it. He calls for Reema to deliver Anokhi out to satisfy him. Reema is reluctant but Shaurya persuades her for Anokhi. Reema comes up with rationalization and sends Anokhi out.

She particulars again concocting some pardon. Anokhi descends and will get surprised watching Shaurya.

She mentioned why he’s there. Shaurya accounts for himself and takes a stab at persuading her nonetheless Anokhi doesn’t pay regard. Shaurya reveals her the supper arrange he masterminded her.

Anokhi tells that she realizes he adores Shagun and speaks that she wouldn’t wish to divide them.

She inquires as to for what motive did he name her in the midst of his and Shagun’s date.

Shaurya tells that Shagun got here there coincidentally and simply joined to present the group. He speaks that it was her who dumped him and neither acquired his calls nor solutions his messages.

Anokhi denies trusting it and tells that he known as her there to flaunt his affection and determination. She speaks Shagun got here to highschool leaving all her vocation and he or she’s exceptionally intelligent and wealthy who’s a super counterpart for him.

She tells that she doesn’t stand anyplace near her. She likewise speaks that she was his life associate.

Shaurya tells that she was his life associate and so they adored each other nonetheless it was throughout as he cherishes her. He speaks I like you to Anokhi and might’t think about every other individual.

Subsequent-Day Present Replace: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani twenty first April 2021 Written Replace

