Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 21st April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Learn Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 21 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official web site TMT.com. Now, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani twenty first April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Reema stated what occurred. Anokhi tells she will’t comprehend whether or not it’s constructive or destructive.

Reema stated what did he tells and Anokhi speaks I Love You. Reema will get energized when Anokhi speaks his I Love you is loaded up with scorn.

Reema stated what did she tells and Anokhi speaks what she stated. Reema insults her and reproves her for her ineptitude. Anokhi speaks she will’t belief after what she noticed together with her eyes.

She tells Shagun left the highest college to affix SIAC and the way is it attainable that she would ignore it. Reema has a go at inflicting her to look at nevertheless Anokhi leaves crying.

The next day, Anokhi requests that Reema go to the gathering moderately than her as she will’t confront her.

Reema chastens her and tells Shaurya didn’t come to high school and she will understand it herself. Kanchan comes there and stated what occurred the earlier night that he didn’t come to the house. Anokhi will get astonished listening to it and Kanchan inquires as to whether or not they battled the earlier night. She will get a name and goes to it to find Shaurya leaving Goa in hustle. Kanchan is for certain that one thing occurred amongst them and will get some details about it. Anokhi clarifies no matter occurred whereas Kanchan speaks that she unquestionably misjudged issues.

She tells that it’s not as massive as she may suspect. She speaks assuming one thing is completed, it’s over for Shaurya.

Anokhi tells Shagun really adores him, nevertheless. Kanchan will get some details about herself and never her.

She requests that she suppose what they want. Kanchan tells she stated something she desired to talk. She provides that no matter whether or not they don’t reunite Shaurya wouldn’t return to Shagun. She leaves requesting that she take an accurate alternative.

Anokhi stated for what cause did he go to Goa. Shaurya is driving the automobile reviewing Anokhi’s minutes with him. Reema helps Anokhi and Anokhi speaks that she’s going to tackle some unacceptable.

A pair requests that Shaurya click on footage. He does and thinks all he wants was a possibility. Babli considers Ahir and speaks that Anokhi has went to Goa. Ahir stated whys she freezing for it as she would’ve gone together with her companions. Babli speaks that she went alone for Shaurya.

Ahir requests that she tells clearly. Babli speaks she adopted Shaurya to Goa and is exceptionally burdened for her as she by no means voyaged alone for thus eliminated spots.

She stresses over her dad. Babli inquires as as to if he can accompany her and Ahir requests that she share the subtleties so he can ebook tickets. Babli expresses gratitude towards him. Anokhi involves Goa and stated the secretary for Shaurya Sabherwal. She requests his subtleties nevertheless the assistant denies giving subtleties.

