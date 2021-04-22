Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Babli Warns Anokhi – TMT Updates

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani twenty second April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Ahir and Babli searching for Anokhi. Anokhi seems for Shaurya. Shaurya says why would Anokhi come right here, she is upset with me. He imagines her. Pehli baar….performs… Anokhi asks why can’t I meet PS. She sees a person flying the drone digital camera. She takes his assist. The drone reaches Shaurya’s balcony. Shaurya seems on. Anokhi comes there. Shaurya turns away. She goes again. He seems for her. He says I got here right here to steer clear of you, its a punishment for me. Anokhi involves him and says you didn’t inform anybody the place you’re going. She splashes water on him. He will get shocked and says you’re truly right here, what are you doing right here.

She says you troubled me and I got here right here discovering you. He asks did I hassle you. She says you didn’t inform me and got here right here, I had known as you. He says we might have simply fought, I got here right here to keep away from that, drawback received’t be there with out me. She asks who stated you’re the drawback, you didn’t really feel what you need to. He says I wasn’t in a position to management myself, why did you come. She says I additionally couldn’t management. He asks what are you saying, don’t say I m manipulating you, you don’t belief me. She says I might haven’t come to date if I didn’t belief you, you stated I ought to come when I’ve a solution. He says it means you’ve gotten a solution. She says I… He asks I what. He stops her. She says no matter you instructed yesterday, are you able to say that once more, you instructed in anger, I didn’t perceive. He says I received’t say it once more, you need me to say it once more, say it in an ideal second, it needs to be our second, I need it to be particular. He holds her hand. Babli comes and shouts Nikki. Anokhi will get away from him. Babli scolds Anokhi. Shaurya interrupts. Babli says its your birthday tomorrow, mum is asking if she will come, what if she comes. She scolds Shaurya additionally.

Anokhi says he didn’t name me, I’ve come on personal, he didn’t know that I m right here. Shaurya says sure, proper. Babli asks who paid for the ticket. Anokhi thinks Kanchan booked the ticket, taxi and resort room. He thinks thanks Kanchan. Babli says I’ll go there and scold Kanchan, let or not it’s, don’t imitate the wealthy individuals, I got here right here to take you. She asks Shaurya and Anokhi to close up. She says you don’t know males, they only know to dominate us. Anokhi says PS isn’t such. Babli says you got here to check, what are you doing, come to senses, don’t fall in love. Shaurya says I m assured, she is going to struggle and win additionally, she is a brilliant and assured woman, she conjures up everybody, I used to be sitting confused right here, your silly sister modified my temper in seconds. Anokhi says you known as me silly. He says you don’t take heed to anybody else, I’ve modified.

Babli says you aren’t appropriate for her. He says I might have agreed earlier than, however I m a modified particular person, settle down, no must hate me, I m not a foul particular person. Babli takes Anokhi together with her. Anokhi asks what’s Ahir doing right here. Babli says Ahir obtained me right here. Anokhi says Ahir has imp work. Ahir says I took a 7 day go away to spend time in Goa. Babli says I want I may keep. Anokhi says we are going to keep. Ahir says you possibly can inform household concerning the occasion. Anokhi thanks them for coming. Babli will get Vineet’s name. She says I reached the resort, I m with the household, it’ll take one week, its a giant perform, I’ll discuss to you later. Anokhi says sorry, you needed to come right here. Ahir says no, thanks that I got here right here due to you. Anokhi says thanks for all the time serving to me.

Anokhi goes to Babli and says sorry. Babli says you’re keen on Shaurya, who doesn’t love you. Anokhi says he has modified. Babli says he’ll break your coronary heart, watch out. Anokhi says no, I belief him so much, I m in love with him, I simply fell in love, you additionally know these emotions, proper. Babli cries. She says I instructed you as soon as that you simply do all the pieces that I couldn’t do, you research, fall in love, I would be the most happiest particular person if you happen to reach love, I might be a lot damage if anybody breaks your coronary heart, don’t allow anybody to interrupt your religion. Anokhi says it received’t occur. She wipes her tears. Shaurya says who will come between us now, its Anokhi’s birthday. He thinks it could’t be a greater day than tomorrow to admit it. Anokhi hugs Babli and smiles.



Precap:

Anokhi comes to satisfy Shaurya. Music performs…. They have fun Anokhi’s birthday. Anokhi smiles. Devi says its her birthday, I’ll give her such a present that she all the time remembers.

