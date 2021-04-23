Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 23rd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – TMT

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani twenty third April 2021 Episode Written Replace Serial By Star Plus. Learn Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 23 April 2021 (23/04/2021) Written Updates With TMT.com

Newscast Dwell Days: Monday To Friday

Television Present Language: Hindi

Present Start Replace: twenty third April 2021:(23/04/2021)

Learn Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 23 April 2021 Written Episode replace on Our Official website TMT.com. Now, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani twenty third April 2021 Written Episode Replace Begins with Babli denies to have the meals and Anokhi persuades her. The 2 of them have meals. Following day early morning, Shaurya will get down on Babli and he or she leaves.

Anokhi awakens and is energized for her birthday with PS. She seems to be for Babli. Babli stated Shaurya for what motive would she assist him.

Shaurya tells the 2 of them love Anokhi and have to commend her birthday. Babli denies but Shaurya stated what’s her concern with him and for what good motive is she towards him. He speaks he wants to watch Anokhi’s birthday. Anokhi is in search of Babli. Babli cautions Shaurya to not Anokhi’s coronary heart as she is not going to depart him.

Shaurya ensures her and the 2 of them are going to go away when Ahir comes there. Shaurya will get angered watching him and stated what’s he doing there. Babli speaks she introduced him right here to search for Anokhi.

She speaks he additionally focuses on Anokhi. Babli welcomes Ahir for the competition as nicely. All of them beginnings arranging. Kanchan calls Shaurya confused over Anokhi.

Shaurya expresses gratitude towards her for her astonishment and Kanchan will get cheerful listening to it. Shaurya shares her about Anokhi’s surprising birthday plans he anticipated her. Kanchan will get glad listening to it. Shagun got here in search of Shaurya and Devi welcomes her. Shagun goes to Shaurya’s room and discovers Kanchan speaking with Shaurya. She finds out about Shaurya’s astonishment for Anokhi and that they’re in Goa.

She stows away earlier than Kanchan might watch her. Anokhi is in search of Shaurya and Shaurya covers up with Ahir. Babli additionally covers up with him. Ahir welcomes Anokhi and he performs along with her enraging Shaurya.

Shaurya grumbles about Ahir wishing her first. He’s going to go to want her nevertheless Babli stops him. She cautions him to go along with the association. Ahir is aiding Anokhi with selecting attire. He affords to buy gown for her infuriating Shaurya. He comes there and concocts some rationalization. Ahir leaves whereas Shaurya assists Anokhi with the attire. Anokhi is confounded whether or not Shaurya recollects it’s her birthday and selected to face by. Anokhi tracks down a beautiful gown on the life-sized mannequin.

Shaurya requests that Anokhi choose a tasteful gown. The 2 of them contend. Anokhi leaves indignantly. Shaurya takes a gander on the gown. He calls any individual. Anokhi will get her mother’s name who needs her on her birthday.

Shaurya requests that Babli take the gown to the room. Anokhi cuts the decision and hers Babli’s message. A employees offers a crate to Anokhi. She contemplates whether or not Babli has despatched it.

