Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 24th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Devi announces Shaurya and Shagun’s engagement – TMT Updates

The Episode begins with Shaurya taking Anokhi apart. He flirts along with her. She smiles. He says you look okay as we speak, good. She asks simply good. He says actually good, simply how I imagined. She says you didn’t like this costume. He says I like what you want, I forgot one factor to say, wait. He holds her and says glad birthday. He provides her a present. She thanks him and asks what was the necessity. He says high quality, I’ll throw it. She says no, thanks. He says you needed to listen to this proper. She says sure, want is given on birthday want. He holds her shut and places her hair behind her again. He ties the backstring. She smiles.

Shagun involves Devi and says Shaurya is in Goa, I simply heard Kanchan and Shaurya’s discuss, he’s very glad, matter is out of our fingers, he’s working away from me. Devi asks what do you count on from me, I’ve proven you the best way, it’s a must to suppose find out how to go. Shagun says I understand how to combat for my proper, I need to win this competitors trophy, Shaurya is the trophy. Devi says I acquired glad seeing you in holi pandal. Shagun says thanks for the recommendation, you’ll make me win in getting the love of my life. Devi says sure, in spite of everything its about my son’s life, its Anokhi’s birthday, I’ll give her such a present that she at all times remembers. Shaurya exhibits the shock party to Anokhi. Anokhi will get glad and hugs Reema and Babli. Everybody provides her presents. Anokhi says I cherished the shock. Reema says Shaurya invited us right here and booked our tickets additionally. Ahir seems to be on. Anokhi says I didn’t count on this. Reema says simply see what occurs subsequent. Shaurya indicators no to her. Reema says nothing. Ahir needs Anokhi and offers a present. He says I noticed your face after I went to purchase this present. She likes the superhero. He says its such as you. He praises her. She thanks him for the present and the great thought. Shaurya asks did you get any candle. Ahir says no, however it will probably present solution to misplaced folks. Anokhi cuts the cake.

Shaurya asks do you prefer it. She says I find it irresistible, thanks. He says there may be yet another shock for you. She says I don’t need any extra surprises, you have got troubled me since morning. He says its value it. She says sure. He says the shock might be extra particular, I couldn’t say it yesterday, I’ll say it right here, let the time come, don’t ask a lot and hassle me. She smiles.

Yash and Kanchan come to Goa. She says this place was particular for simply us, now its particular for Shaurya additionally. Yash says inform me one thing, did we come for celebration, I assumed you bought me right here by excuse. She says you’re proper, come for the celebration. Babli says everyone seems to be having fun with, its Anokhi’s day, I m glad that she is glad. Reema takes Anokhi along with her. Anokhi asks what’s the shock. Anokhi asks did PS do these preparations. Reema says sure, simply wait right here, I’ll come. She goes. Saberwals arrive on the resort. Alok asks what’s the issue. Devi asks him to come back. Anokhi seems to be for Shaurya. She goes to see. She sees the Saberwals coming. Shaurya sees the household. Kanchan thinks who informed them that Shaurya is right here, its incorrect. She says you right here… Devi says you thought simply you’re sensible, that you’d deceive everybody and are available right here, I gained’t realize it. Shaurya says you right here… Devi says its our proper and responsibility to be a part of your happiness. She says the day is particular, I do know whoever loves Shaurya is current right here, I would like Shaurya to get that lady whom he loves.

Anokhi thinks is that this his shock. Devi says the lady who’s particular for him, for whom he organized this celebration. Anokhi thinks how does he know. Shaurya thinks you informed Devi about this celebration. Shaurya goes to Devi. Devi says I m so glad, I m so happy with you, you made good preparations to make at the present time memorable. Anokhi smiles. Devi calls Shagun there. Shaurya and Anokhi get shocked.

Devi introduces Shagun and says welcome to the Saberwal household. Kanchan worries. Devi says Shaurya and Shagun’s engagement might be fastened as soon as once more. Everybody claps. Ek tukda dhoop ka…performs… Devi says very quickly, there might be an announcement of their marriage. Shaurya sees Anokhi and indicators no. Babli and Ahir really feel unhealthy for Anokhi. Anokhi cries.

Anokhi runs someplace. Shaurya says open the door, Anokhi. Ahir stops him and fights. Anokhi stops them. She asks Shaurya to simply go, keep glad.



