Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shaurya defends herself to Anokhi – TMT Updates

The Episode begins with Alok saying we are going to preserve a giant celebration when Shaan comes. Shaurya says I want to speak to you. Devi says not now, I m very blissful and wish to share it with everybody, ain’t you cheerful. Kitty, Bebo and Alok congratulate Shaurya. Kanchan thinks Devi had come to do that, why isn’t Shaurya saying something. Devi asks Shagun to say one thing about Shaurya and her relation. Shagun says sure. Anokhi cries. Shagun says Shaurya and I have been made for one another, our love story additionally had twists and turns, however as we speak now we have a contented ending, ego, profession or one thing else gained’t come between us. Everybody claps. Devi asks everybody to say about Shaurya and Shagun.

She sees Anokhi and says oh, you’re additionally invited, come, Shaurya is your fav Sir, please come. Inna sona…performs… Anokhi says congrats Sir and Madam, you at all times keep blissful collectively. She provides a flower and feeds them sweets. Anokhi runs away. Devi asks them to click on pics. Shaurya tries to go. Anokhi runs madly and is available in entrance of a automotive. Ahir pulls her and shouts on her. Babli asks are you high quality, take her to room. Anokhi says no, I don’t wish to go there, keep away, I don’t wish to discuss. Babli asks the place will you go. Ahir says come to my lodge, I didn’t get a room right here, so I took one other lodge. Shaurya seems for Anokhi. Devi asks why do you look so nervous. He says I’ll discuss to you later. She asks him to suppose calmly.

He asks did you suppose, high quality I’ll suppose and let you know. She says please hearken to me. He says I’ve understood, however you didn’t perceive, you took a giant resolution in entrance of you, you didn’t take my permission or consent. She cries and asks shall I take your permission, for what, what shall I ask, why shall I ask, I by no means requested you when your mum left you and I took you in lap, I didn’t ask anybody, once I used to handle you in your childhood, who requested me if I’ve permission to do that, take a look at me, a mom doesn’t want a permission. He says I do know, don’t I’ve a proper on my life, I had a proper to come back to you once I fell sick, this resolution can also be my proper, that is about me, its my life, as we speak was a special occasion for me, I had thought rather a lot, I had obtained happiness and also you ruined it, you already know your worth, why do I have to show it. She says I assumed you’re keen on Shagun, you aren’t capable of say, I attempted to get your happiness. He says please, I’ve to go. She says Shagun is ready for you. He says high quality, I can’t wait. She says she loves you. He shouts I don’t love her, I really like another person. He leaves.

Ahir and Babli make Anokhi calm down. Reema calls Babli and asks for Anokhi. She asks the place are you, shall I come there. Babli says we have to give her time, you are taking care. Shaurya asks Reema the place is Anokhi. She says I don’t know. He says inform me, don’t lie. Reema says she left from the celebration, I don’t know. He says I don’t need Anokhi to misconceive, don’t you need that she stays blissful, let me converse to her, for those who suppose she doesn’t wish to discuss to me, I’ll do no matter you say, assist me out, please.

Babli asks Anokhi to talk up. Shaurya comes and asks Anokhi to open the door, lets clear the confusion. He asks Ahir to reply him. Anokhi asks Ahir to not open the door. Ahir says he’s cussed, if anybody complains, then it is going to be an issue for everybody. Ahir opens the door and scolds Shaurya. He pushes Shaurya and asks him to go away, go and revel in in his engagement. He asks didn’t your loved ones talk about it with you, you’re appearing harmless, simply go. Shaurya says I gained’t go. They struggle.

Ahir says I advised you that I cannot are available between if Anokhi is pleased with you, however for those who break her coronary heart then I cannot spare you, I used to be supporting you since morning, however not now, you’ve gotten harm her rather a lot. Shaurya says I’ll meet her, don’t are available my manner. Anokhi comes and stops their struggle. Shaurya says Anokhi…. Anokhi pushes him away. She asks him to not create any drama. Shaurya says Ahir isn’t letting me discuss to you. Anokhi says I advised him to cease you. He says its a miscommunication. She says I understood my place and your reality. Shaurya says no matter Devi determined, I didn’t find out about it. She asks what did you do after understanding it, I used to be attempting to elucidate you an identical factor, now we have no match, we have been attempting to be silly, sorry, I used to be being silly. He says high quality, include me, pay attention. Ahir stops him. Anokhi goes to her room.

Shaurya drives someplace. He meets with an accident. He comes harm to the lodge and falls down. Devi cries for him. Kanchan asks Anokhi to come back quick, Shaurya met with an accident. Anokhi comes to fulfill Shaurya. Devi stops her and shuts the door.

