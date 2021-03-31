ENTERTAINMENT

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update: Ahir contacts Anokhi – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 31st March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Tej saying Shaurya said about that girl, Shagun also had these things. Devi says yes, Shagun and Shaurya were getting married, he would talk about Shagun, now I get it, Shagun and Anokhi are same, maybe he is seeing Shagun in Anokhi, it means he loves Shagun and wants her in his life. Shaurya says I don’t like Anokhi. Kanchan teases him. Devi says Anokhi can’t be like Shagun. Shaurya says Anokhi likes Ahir. Kanchan says maybe others think you like Anokhi. Tej says we weren’t happy with Shagun’s decision, she is out of here. Devi says we can get her in, we will do the best for Shaurya.

Shaan thinks of Aastha’s words. He says I know Shaurya well. He asks Gayatri about Shaurya. Kitty and Bebo talk about Shaurya and Shagun. Bebo says Devi will decide his marriage. Anmol comes to meet Bebo. She asks him to go. He says Kitty knows me. Bebo says yes, but hide somewhere. He says its not a good plan. Kitty asks why did you open windows, AC is on. Bebo says I wanted fresh air, I have a headache, go and get medicines for me. Kitty goes. Bebo asks Anmol to go now. She smiles.

Batti teases Ahir about Anokhi. Ahir thinks of Anokhi and smiles. Shaurya sees Anokhi in the student. Anokhi sees him. Reema smiles. Shaurya sees Kanchan and says its a pleasant surprise, come. Kanchan sees Anokhi. She says you forgot to call me, I got an email from the committee. He says yes, you get the ideas. She says I work hard to make the fest the best. He says yes, you plan well, I m here, you mentor others. She says your focus is somewhere else these days. He says no. She says I used to come for the fest always, I came to see the one who has snatched your attention, its Anokhi. Shaurya says no. Anokhi suggests the Indian theme, me and my soil. Kanchan and Shaurya like her ideas. Kanchan says its final. Shaurya says we should give equal opportunity to others. Kanchan says I think this idea is the best. Anokhi smiles. Shaurya says we were deciding to have a holi celebration before fest. Anokhi gets Ahir’s call. She says sorry and goes to attend call.

Shaurya says I have promised a lunch to you all. The girl says we will go for chinese. Shaurya says alright, we will go to the chinese restaurant. Anokhi goes back and says sorry, I didn’t hear what you just said. He says your focus is on phone, you find out your way. He goes. Kanchan stops him and says you should have told her, your
choice is good, the way you spoke to her, it was wrong. Kanchan asks him not to fight with Anokhi on lunch. She jokes and goes. Anokhi says I won’t go. Reema says we will go, the restaurant is good, Shaurya invited everyone. Anokhi says I won’t go.

Ahir speaks to Anokhi on call. She laughs. He says I m coming to meet you, to return your things. She asks what. He says I will meet you and talk. Everyone meets for the lunch. Anmol and Kitty sit together. Shaurya comes. He gets flowers. They ask for whom is it. He says a kid gave this to me on the way, I m thinking to give these flowers to Anokhi’s team, lets order something. He looks for Anokhi and Reema. Maya says no, they didn’t come.

Precap:
Shaurya keeps the flowers. Anokhi likes the flowers. Shagun comes in front of Shaurya’s car.

Update Credit to: Amena

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top