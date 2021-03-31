Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 31st March 2021 Written Episode Update: Ahir contacts Anokhi – Telly Updates

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 31st March 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Tej saying Shaurya said about that girl, Shagun also had these things. Devi says yes, Shagun and Shaurya were getting married, he would talk about Shagun, now I get it, Shagun and Anokhi are same, maybe he is seeing Shagun in Anokhi, it means he loves Shagun and wants her in his life. Shaurya says I don’t like Anokhi. Kanchan teases him. Devi says Anokhi can’t be like Shagun. Shaurya says Anokhi likes Ahir. Kanchan says maybe others think you like Anokhi. Tej says we weren’t happy with Shagun’s decision, she is out of here. Devi says we can get her in, we will do the best for Shaurya.
Shaan thinks of Aastha’s words. He says I know Shaurya well. He asks Gayatri about Shaurya. Kitty and Bebo talk about Shaurya and Shagun. Bebo says Devi will decide his marriage. Anmol comes to meet Bebo. She asks him to go. He says Kitty knows me. Bebo says yes, but hide somewhere. He says its not a good plan. Kitty asks why did you open windows, AC is on. Bebo says I wanted fresh air, I have a headache, go and get medicines for me. Kitty goes. Bebo asks Anmol to go now. She smiles.
Batti teases Ahir about Anokhi. Ahir thinks of Anokhi and smiles. Shaurya sees Anokhi in the student. Anokhi sees him. Reema smiles. Shaurya sees Kanchan and says its a pleasant surprise, come. Kanchan sees Anokhi. She says you forgot to call me, I got an email from the committee. He says yes, you get the ideas. She says I work hard to make the fest the best. He says yes, you plan well, I m here, you mentor others. She says your focus is somewhere else these days. He says no. She says I used to come for the fest always, I came to see the one who has snatched your attention, its Anokhi. Shaurya says no. Anokhi suggests the Indian theme, me and my soil. Kanchan and Shaurya like her ideas. Kanchan says its final. Shaurya says we should give equal opportunity to others. Kanchan says I think this idea is the best. Anokhi smiles. Shaurya says we were deciding to have a holi celebration before fest. Anokhi gets Ahir’s call. She says sorry and goes to attend call.
Shaurya says I have promised a lunch to you all. The girl says we will go for chinese. Shaurya says alright, we will go to the chinese restaurant. Anokhi goes back and says sorry, I didn’t hear what you just said. He says your focus is on phone, you find out your way. He goes. Kanchan stops him and says you should have told her, your
choice is good, the way you spoke to her, it was wrong. Kanchan asks him not to fight with Anokhi on lunch. She jokes and goes. Anokhi says I won’t go. Reema says we will go, the restaurant is good, Shaurya invited everyone. Anokhi says I won’t go.
Ahir speaks to Anokhi on call. She laughs. He says I m coming to meet you, to return your things. She asks what. He says I will meet you and talk. Everyone meets for the lunch. Anmol and Kitty sit together. Shaurya comes. He gets flowers. They ask for whom is it. He says a kid gave this to me on the way, I m thinking to give these flowers to Anokhi’s team, lets order something. He looks for Anokhi and Reema. Maya says no, they didn’t come.
Shaurya keeps the flowers. Anokhi likes the flowers. Shagun comes in front of Shaurya’s car.
