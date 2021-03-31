Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 31st March 2021 Written update: Devi and family misunderstanding Shagun for Anokhi

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net
The episode starts with Devi is fuming that Shaurya has feelings for Anokhi. Tej calms her down and says that all the qualities said by Shaurya can match with Shagun too. Devi gets happy hearing it and believes that Shagun and Anokhi have similar qualities and thus Shaurya sees Anokhi as Shagun. She gets relieved that he still likes her. Kanchan is teasing Shaurya but Shaurya denies his feelings. Tej says about past and says they can’t take Shagun back.
Devi says from childhood they always gave whatever Shaurya wanted and can do the same now. She says she can understand what’s best for him. Shaurya shares about Ahir and Anokhi. Kanchan says she’s not aware of it but she can see what’s in his mind. She teases him and Shaurya sends her off. Shaurya is confused over his feelings. Gayathri too says Shaan that all the qualities mentioned by Shaurya matches with Anokhi and says Shaurya still likes her.
He recalls Aastha’s words and says he knew it. Kitty and Bebo are fine with accepting Shaan too. Kitty teases Bebo for texting her secret admirer and leaves to get freshen up. Anmol sneaks into Bebo’s room and Bebo panics. She hides Anmol while Kitty comes there. She asks why has she kept the window open but Bebo lies that she was feeling suffocating. She forcefully sends Kitty to kitchen to bring medicine while she sends off Anmol.
Ahir is at police station when his friend teases Ahir. He shows a ring set which he found in his vehicle. Every one in station teases him while Ahir recalls Anokhi. He scolds Batti who started it. At college, a student is giving his idea to Shaurya when Shaurya spots Anokhi coming there. He’s lost in her. Anokhi too looks at him. Shaurya immediately turns away.
They both share an eye lock. Shaurya asks the student to bring ppt. Kanchan says she doesn’t like seeing ppt. Shaurya welcomes her and Kanchan says that she airways chooses the best idea to differ from other college. However she says that she came here mainly to see his love. Shaurya stutters when each student gives their idea. Kanchan is discussing it with Shaurya when Anokhi comes there.
She introduces herself, Reema and Zeenie as team Raaz. She says that she found that in the previous years it was always foreign based theme. She asks them why can’t they try for Indian theme this time like mein aur meri mitti. She explains about it and Kanchan immediately gets impressed. She chose a Anokhi team’s idea. Shaurya is explaining about the festival and Anokhi’s phone rings. She finds it’s Ahir and goes ro pick it apologizing.
In the meantime Shaurya assures to treat students in the nearby Chinese restaurant and they all gets happy, Anokhi couldn’t get in touch with Ahir and comes back. She asks what he was saying when Shaurya rudely asks her to ask someone else and leaves. Kanchan asks him not to behave so rude else his sorry will lose its value. Shaurya calls Kanchan for treat too but she leaves saying she has other plans.
Anokhi denies coming to treat as Shaurya didn’t invite her. Reema asks the reason while Anokhi is upset. She once again teases Anokhi. Anokhi denies her feelings.
Reema leaves as Anokhi stayed adamant to not go and decides to not go if she doesn’t come. Anokhi gets Ahir’s call and Anokhi thanks him for sending her luggage. Ahir says another stuff of hers fell in his vehicle and he says he’s coming there to give it to her. At restaurant, everyone takes their seat while Anmol and Bebo are romancing. Shaurya comes there with flowers. When asked about it he says it’s for team Raaz for winning. He waits for them and asks other students who says they are not coming. He gets upset.
Precap : Shaurya waits for Anokhi. Anokhi takes the flowers without knowing its from Shaurya. Shaurya bumps with Shagun.