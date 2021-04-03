Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 3rd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 3rd April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 3 April 2021 (03/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Read Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 3 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Anokhi tells she can’t get him. She speaks yesterday he was extraordinary and today hotel eatery be carried on discourteous with ACP Ahir.
Shaurya tells he is at the rear of her and that is the reason he is bothered with him. He chides her for going to lunch with him. Anokhi speaks she would’ve joins gone along with him on the off chance that he has said the scene and subtleties to her yet he didn’t.
She denounces that it’s not her flaw and she just went along with him for lunch as a badge of a debt of gratitude is in order for returning her gear. She requests whats his concern. Shaurya speaks he doesn’t have a clue however he just couldn’t stand ACP Ahir. Anokhi goes to a call while Shaurya leaves befuddled. Kitty and Bebo are disturbed that they need to tune in to Anokhi’s words for the capacity. They mock her.
Anmol hauls Bebo obscure to Kitty and requests answers from her. She tells she’s not yet prepared for the responsibility.
Then again, Kanchan and Gayathri are in the kitchen examining about where Devi and Alok went to as they were not in the house. Kanchan speaks they would’ve without a doubt went to discover a counterpart for Shaurya however she grins subtly pondering Anokhi. Devi comes there with food supplies and requests that they get ready for something great.
They inquire as to whether there’s any uplifting news to celebrate yet Devi simply tells she’s in positive temperament and leaves. Gayathri is thinking about what it is when Kanchan leaves chuckling. Anokhi calls Aastha and Anokhi shares about her being the top of the fest.
Aastha acclaims her and gets some information about Shaurya. Anokhi tells he’s the equivalent. Anokhi welcomes Aastha for the fest. Aastha requests did Shaan request that she welcome her. Anokhi denies yet at the same time Aastha would not like to come. The entryway chime rings and she goes to watch what its identity is. She cuts the call while Anokhi calls Bubbly. She gazes the news with her as well. Effervescent praises her while Anokhi requests that she help her and she concurs. Anokhi requests that she come at whatever point she is free. She cuts the call while her mother by marriage comes there.
