Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Shaurya Longs for Anokhi – Telly Updates

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 5th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Anokhi saying why am I thinking of Shaurya. She says I should concentrate on studies. Shaurya calls her. Anokhi says I shall say sorry to him, Ahir told him a lot today. She sees his call. She says why did he call me, what shall I talk, did he get to know that I was thinking to call him, is he thinking the same. She doesn’t answer the calls. He says what’s wrong with her, I will message her. She checks his message, please talk. He gets angry and says she is ignoring me, what’s wrong with me, why am I angry now.
Devi asks where are you. Shaurya says I came for some work, I will come. She says don’t get late. He thinks to try again. He says no use to call her now. Anokhi says I should call him once, no… It starts raining. Shaurya gets shocked seeing Shagun in front of his car. He looks for her. Shagun goes. Anokhi calls him. He goes back to his car. His car breaks down. He gets more angry. Anokhi calls Babli and says why is it raining today. Babli says raining has surprised. Anokhi says if something comes uninvited, it troubles us. Babli says it depends on our thinking, I gave three interviews today, I got rejected that I didn’t complete my studies, I was angry on myself. Anokhi says dad made you leave studies, don’t worry. Babli says I should accept defeat. Anokhi says talk to Vicky, he will help you, we need a DJ in college fest, talk to him. Babli says fine, I will call him tomorrow. Vineet comes and gets angry. Babli disconnects. Anokhi says I will talk to her tomorrow. Vineet scolds Babli. She lies to him. He asks her to serve the food. She says I didn’t prepare mutton dish today. He gets angry. She says I didn’t get fresh mutton today, you can call and ask at the shop. He says you spoiled my mood. She says I have prepared your fav paneer makhani, I will make laccha paratha for you. He goes.
Shagun says we would set up a proper meeting with him. Devi says no, I know him well, he won’t talk about this openly. Shagun says this way, I m also… Devi asks what’s troubling you. Shagun says my old memories got fresh. Devi says we want you and Shaurya to realize feelings for each other, did he see you. Shagun says yes, he was shocked and got down the car to see me. Anokhi says who has come at this time, maybe Reema. She opens the door. Shaurya gets in and says shut the door. She gets shocked.
He starts scolding her. He says I had to enter the girls hostel at night like a thief, why did you not answer my call, if anyone sees me, then it will be your mistake, you forced me to come here, you left me with no choice. She asks how did you come, didn’t anyone stop you. He sneezes. She says sneeze aloud, everyone will know about you. He says I think I will catch cold. She says just go away from here before anyone knows. Shagun says I m not doing fair to him, I wanted to talk. Devi says you are there in his mind. Shagun says yes, but he could have called me and asked when did I come. Devi says he doesn’t show his feelings, he is like this since childhood, we have to make him admit. Shagun says I m not sure. Devi says I m sure, I m elder in anger and experience, have some patience, you will be happy all life, ask why, because Shaurya will be yours. Shagun says I hope so. Devi says of course.
Shaurya says I won’t go without doing my work. Aaya tere dar par….plays… He sneezes. She says I will get a towel for you. She helps him dry his hair. They have an eyelock.
Precap:
Shaurya is unconscious. Anokhi asks Shaurya to open his eyes. She says I m very hurt, I like you a lot. Devi says something wrong is happening with Shaurya, call the police Tej. Ahir comes to meet Anokhi.
Update Credit to: Amena