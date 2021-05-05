Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 5th May 2021 Written Episode Update

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 5th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Babli saying Anokhi has a breakup, she is strong, she will not break down, she wants to study, she doesn’t like men who don’t respect women. Ahir says even I don’t like such men. She says we are leaving before Shaurya creates a new drama. Vineet gets a watch and hides. He says its Shaurya’s watch. Shagun comes to Anokhi and asks where is Shaurya, he went to meet you. Anokhi says he didn’t come to meet me, I m not great like you to forget self respect and myself for love. Shagun says we have rights to take decisions and change it, everything is fair in love and war, Shaurya went to meet you, he didn’t return, tell me what did you say that he got upset. Anokhi says I don’t know. Shagun says don’t act smart, I don’t care what’s in your heart, I want to know where is he. Anokhi says you keep him safe. She goes. Shagun says I will find out myself.

Kanchan comes from shopping. She says maybe Shaurya went to meet Anokhi. Yash comes and asks why did you shop so much. Kanchan argues with him. She says I had waited for this moment that you support me, now I will do it myself, I m also a Saberwal now, I want to become bahu like they like, you asked me to do anything but not mess up with Devi, take the bags, I m going to shop more.

Anokhi says Shagun won’t lie, where did Shaurya go. She says did he meet with an accident again, why isn’t he answering, where did he go now. Babli says we will go back. Vineet says no, I won’t go back so soon, I don’t want to go home soon. He goes. Anokhi says he looks worried, keep an eye on him. Babli says forget him, we shall go soon. Anokhi says I think he left Goa, Shagun told me. Babli says great.

