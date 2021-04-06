Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 6th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – Firstpostofindia

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 6th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 6 April 2021 (06/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Current Begin Update: 6th April 2021:(06/04/2021)
Read Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 6 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Shaurya blows up and Anokhi has a go at halting him. She tells that assuming anybody hear his voice, everybody will misjudge her and will toss her out of the school.
Shaurya advises her that he’s likewise a piece of the administration and requests that she trust him. Anokhi tells that individuals will not talk before him yet will discuss them behind the back. She requests him to speak for what good reason he’s there.
Shaurya tells that he saved celebratory lunch for her and inquires as to for what reason didn’t she come. Anokhi has a go at meddling yet Shaurya proceeded.
Shaurya requests that what’s the need be so close with Air as he accepts that his aims are not unadulterated.
Anokhi inquires as to whether he came to tell simply this yet Shaurya holds her. Shaurya speaks he needed to speak something and is going to speaks when Reema thumps on the entryway. Anokhi gets terrified while Anokhi battles to conceal Shaurya.
Reema continued thumping while Shaurya requests that she let it be as she would leave feeling that she dozed. Reema also leaves thinking Anokhi was drained. Shaurya apologizes and is going to leave.
He tumbles down however Anokhi holds him. Anokhi tells that he’s evil and requests that he stay. Shaurya speaks that he’s fine and is going to move yet before long falls once more. Anokhi falls on the highest point of Shaurya. She gets up and considers what to do. Shaurya continued speaking that he’s fine however Anokhi requests that he take off his shirt.
Shaurya denies however Anokhi powerfully eliminates it. She requests that he stay while she speaks she will get her sibling’s garments which she got accidentally. Anokhi makes Shaurya wear the shirt yet Shaurya speaks he doesn’t care for it.
Anokhi closes him and requests that he wear it. Shaurya wears it and requests that she give some water. He begins feeling lightheaded while Anokhi leaves to get warm water.
Shaan tells about Holi fest and Tej requests him what’s the justification his satisfaction. Shaan imagines that the facts demonstrate that he’s cheerful. He speaks on the off chance that he’s separated back, he would’ve begun the new part soon.
Anokhi discovers Shaurya snoozing and checks his temperature. She discovers him copying with fever and considers what to do. She battles to discover a way. Anokhi chooses to call Shaan for help. Shaan is bust with Tej and Alok while Anokhi calls him. Devi watches it and quiets the call. Anokhi gets fretful.
She discovers him in an extremely awful condition. Anokhi calls Babli. She calls Babli and speaks about Shaurya’s condition. Babli alarms for Anokhi’s standing however Anokhi is in no temperament to consider the big picture.
